Following the mandatory quarantine, many organizations have adopted remote work (Shutterstock)

“We have a two-year-old daughter. I go to work three times a week, and my wife works from home. I leave my house at 10, so my wife gets up at 7 and works until 10 and when I arrive at 5, I take care of my daughter. When we are both at home, we share the hours and the video calls they give him from school. In everything we are piloting it, but we are exhausted, it is a great effort. We divide the tasks. I am aware that I am going to the office, so I try to collaborate as much as possible to remove the burden from my wife, ”he explained to Infobae Juan P. about what it means to him, the fact that the routine continues remotely and under one roof with his family.

Similar is what happens to Florence T. 32-year-old: “I have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, another 5-year-old boy and the oldest 7-year-old. My oldest daughter is in 2nd grade, they have zooms with the school in the morning and afternoon, added homework. I have a feeling of anguish, of overwhelm, I cannot cope with the schedules. My husband has his meetings too. The house is in chaos. In my company they do not know how to handle the situation and my boss cannot make decisions. We both want to take care of the job, but the situation is overflowing. I have nights to go to bed at 1 in the morning to clean the dishes. And the boys do what they can. I can’t tell the little ones to be big, because they aren’t. The department is small and they miss going out to the plaza. I try to find comfort and to know that we are well, and our families too, but just thinking that this can last until September makes me want to cry. “

And, it is that as one of the many measures, product of the preventive and obligatory social isolation, it is the modality of remote work, home office or telework that is chosen by the organizations. Like what happened with the disease, this situation took the whole world by surprise, today it is trying to hold responsibilities and carry out the work.

It is vital to apply measures in the home office, which will also make the team member feel better, accompanied, get better performance and feel valued (Shutterstock)

However,what happens inside homes? Can it be similar to the work environment we have in the office? In some cases, definitely not. Housework, cleaning, cooking, shopping, bathing the little ones, changing diapers, the nap of the little ones and interrupted nights, added to the concern and anguish caused by the current situation is definitely a very complex climate which is far from life in the office or workplace.

In this context, why is applying the innovative culture vital?

Today, innovation has as much to do with agility as with the invention of products or services. However, many people have been caught in a kind of conventional theory of innovation: corporate innovation strategy in the last 15 years was key. Innovation today is understood as the process by which an organization establishes improvements in its ways of working, introduces new products, opens a new market, anticipates or adjusts quickly to it.

In this context, based on the innovative culture, it is vital to apply measures in the home office, which will also make the team member feel better, accompanied, obtain better performance and feel valued. These are:

-The role of human resources is essential. Therefore, employees with young children should be detected, as well as be aware if they are the only adult at home to act on it.

-Detect what is the most important role of the individual, since, if it is detected that there is an adult in charge of children, the ideal is to focus on a single task and understand the context.

-Have constant communication with the work team. Transmit understanding of the situation and empower the person so that they can focus on their tasks.

-Check if you need a computer booster.

-Promote trust in the team so that they support each other in this extraordinary situation.

It is important to have a constant conversation with the members of the organization (Photo: Pixabay)

-Ask him by which channel he prefers communication and at what time is more convenient.

Is this a utopia? It shouldn’t be. These are the new paths and challenges that organizations will have to start traveling. Break with the old paradigms of verticality, and start to form work groups with a modality that will have nothing to do with the old pyramid.

(Shutterstock)

In fact, the European Innovation Academy, the European innovation academy, lists the six values ​​that a startup should consider, mentioning as a first point that the work climate must have “passion and happiness”, two attributes that will make its employees give higher productivity, a climate with less labor conflicts and a better quality of work.

Empathy, respect and trust will be the fundamental pillars of the companies of the immediate future, at least if their interest is to captivate qualified personnel, where the interests and values ​​of the millennia are different. Technology companies were the pioneers in setting an example, from the workplace, relaxation areas, games, cheerful decoration, and informal clothing, but, above all, due to their great capacity for their permanent “innovative culture”.

* Marina Harvey has a degree in Social Communication and mentoring for organizations.

