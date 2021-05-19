Why Princess Beatrice’s Baby Could Be a Count or Countess

Good morning, Queen Elizabeth is adding another royal baby to her fleet of great-grandchildren! Yep, Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her first child, and in case you’re wondering what title this little one will get, the answer is … probably none from the royals, but maybe one from Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi?

Here’s the deal: While Princess Beatrice has a title due to being Queen Elizabeth’s grandchild, great-grandchildren typically don’t get this particular royal perk. As royal editor Emily Nash noted when Princess Eugenie was pregnant with her first child, “As things stand, Princess Eugenie’s baby will not have a title, or use the HRH style, because these are passed down the male line and Jack does not have a title. The Queen could change this but only by giving Jack a title of his own or changing the rules on inheriting titles by issuing Letters Patent. “

The Queen didn’t issue a Letters Patent when Eugenie’s son August was born and chances are she won’t when Beatrice’s child is born either. BUT! Here’s where it gets potentially complicated: Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi comes from a line of Italian nobility, so it’s possible he could have a title up his sleeve to pass on to his child. The BBC once reported that he and his father are both counts, that’s all I’m saying!

Either way, the royals seem thrilled to have another member of the family entering the mix, writing on their official Insta “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year . The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news. “

