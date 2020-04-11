Since the health emergency began due to Covid-19, the authorities have insisted that the pregnant women are part of the vulnerable population in case of contracting the disease. The reason why they are within this sector it is not the possibility that they infect the productbut for the harmful effects in the health of the mother or the baby that the medicines to treat this virus.

This is explained in an interview with Infobae Mexico the specialist in internal Medicine, Ariana Canche, who points out that the pregnant have no elements that make them susceptible to contracting the virus. The problem is in the recovery requirements, well not all medicines are suitable to be used during this process.

“Not that they have low defenses or they cannot defend themselves, but if it gives them any disease, whether it is Covid-19 or not, the effects that drugs could have on them and about the product as possible malformations or even the Interruption of pregnancy“He comments through a phone chat.

On April 9, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported on he death of two pregnant women because of the new coronavirus. According to the official, the two patients suffered comorbidities, that is, the presence of other diseases besides Covid-19.

One of them had morbid obesity, while the other presented obesity and gestational diabetes, which is highly relevant, points Canchebecause during pregnancy, each woman can present own variations of the process And all those elements must be taken into account for the treatment of a disease.

Throughout this period, he details, “the Nutritional requirements and they have changes both hormonal and in other sectors” To exemplify this situation, he mentions that in the seventh month, a woman may have slightly elevated white blood cells. That, in any other person, could mean an infection, but not in pregnant women, since it is a change of their own process.

In this sense, when it comes to medical care for pregnant women, each procedure must be different. “Even when it is a simple urinary tract infection, treatment cannot be equal to that of the general population because what you are looking for is take care of the product, especially in the first two trimesters of pregnancy, which are those of formation and part of neuropsychomotor development ”she details.

The vicious circle of diabetes

Another sector of the population that is vulnerable against the new coronavirus is the one that suffers chronic diseases how diabetes, a disease that, the specialist recognizes, sometimes it does not hurt to patients, but until you have the most severe symptoms and therefore may not being diagnosed and taking proper care.

So the patient with diabeteshe says can have non-recommended blood glucose levels, which weakens your immune system and makes it susceptible to any diseaseno matter what viral or bacterial.

According to Josafat Camacho Arellano, president of the Mexican Diabetes FederationWhen these patients have this type of disease they enter a vicious circlebecause the infection produces a decompensation in your glucose, so the person suffers from a weak immune system and that increases the ravages of infection. Also, the decay of defenses makes virus treatment difficult, thus lengthening the Recovery time.

Faced with this type of panorama, the patient should take into account carrying out a blood monitoring through glucometries more constants, as well as adjust the insulin dose required; however, you should also be aware that by performing the second procedure, there is a risk that the sugar level decrease.

“The infection totally unbalances the good control of people who are stable with their diabetes”, admits Dr. Camacho in a conversation with Infobae Mexico, so it is very important to carry out all these measurements under the supervision of a specialist doctoras well as going with a nutritionist to attend the phases of decompensation through food and, above all, do not self-medicate.

The problems of self-medication in the midst of the health emergency

One of the most common phenomena in relation to diseases, and at the same time more damaging, is the self medication. In the case of Covid-19, says Dr. Canche, this is even more dangerous, because the virus is new and there is still no cure.

In the event that a person decides give yourself some medicine to alleviate symptoms on his own he runs the risk of not knowing how it will react in your body. People “can have liver and kidney disorders”, Which would be very complicated in case of contracting the virus, since it would attack other areas and the attention would have more difficulties.

“Currently, specialists are fighting for know the best therapy for Covid-19 patients and the fact that they are medicated at home hinders things a lot, because they come with complications from other matters and it is more difficult to be able to make an effective diagnosis”, Explains the specialist.

Because of this, both for pregnant women as for patients living with diabetesHis recommendations are clear and simple to follow: stay home, leave as little as possible. In case you have to, when you return you recommend change clothes and wash it.

In the specific case of people with chronic disease, some tips are make sure you have the resources to resolve a hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia on time and correctly. For the latter it is recommended to buy juices or solid candy. Also, staying well hydrated is as important as having the equipment necessary for control and monitoring of diabetes.

Other recommendations that Doctor Camacho prioritizes are renew and fill all recipes as soon as possiblestock up on insulin necessary as well as oral medications that have been prescribed. Strips, lancets, syringes and alcohol will also be required for every week that the government foresaw the emergency will last for the Covid-19.