Scientists created the first large-scale map of microscopic algae in the Antarctica as they bloom on the surface of the melted snow.

Antarctica’s snow turning green is one of those weird climate impacts you just don’t expect but here we are https://t.co/2IP7Xcu0X1 pic.twitter.com/k77gmsry2h – Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) May 20, 2020

These algae stain the surface green Furthermore, they are a source of nutrients for other species.

The research team believes that these algae they will expand their territory due to global warming which is creating more muddy conditions.

Some areas of the Antarctica have so much accumulation of these single-celled life forms that they cause snow takes on a bright green color and that they can even be seen from space.

Parts of the Antarctic Peninsula will change color as “green snow” caused by blooming algae is expected to spread with increases in global temperatures, research showed Wednesdayhttps: //t.co/iYMGobL03U – . news agency (@.) May 20, 2020

The study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications and was led by biologists from the Cambridge University and the British Antarctic Survey.

The research took them six years to detect and measure green algae in the snow, and they did so through satellite data and ground observation.

These green algae have helped form bonds with small spores of fungi and bacteria, so together they have formed a community, “that could form new habitats. It could be the beginning of a new ecosystem. “

This is what he said Matt Davey, of the University of Cambridge, one of the researchers who led the study.

The study analyzed 1,679 separate flowers of green algae, which together covered an area of ​​1.9 square kilometers.

Climate change will turn coastal Antarctica green, say scientists #ClimateCrisis #Antarctica https://t.co/NsiHWKLioM – Bob Payne (@rjpayne) May 20, 2020

Almost two thirds of the green algae blooms are found on the small islands that surround the peninsula; region that has experienced intense warming, while green algae are less visible in the colder regions of the south.

With information from The Guardian

