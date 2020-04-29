Cats that never left the houses, now they walk on the roofs of the neighborhood. Dogs who have walked 30 minutes settle next to the door when they return, as if they had never left. Some they meow or bark at full volumeothers stay staring at humans residents. By pandemic COVID-19, the indications of quarantine or of stay in the house have affected the behaviors of literally billions of people, and they also seem to alter those of their pets. The sudden change in routine challenged the domestic animals, who were once in charge of their spaces for many hours and now, suddenly, they have to share it 24/7.

Unlike people, who knew that the confinement has a high emotional and psychological cost, the pets did not know that what seemed a pleasant exception, a human who paid more attention to them for a couple of days, was going to transform into a new way of life. “They armed your own routine according to our previous schedules, and suddenly we decided that we are going to completely change them and we invade your space“he told the ABC affiliate in Philadelphia Carlo Siracusa, from the Ryan Veterinary Hospital, belonging to the University of Pennsylvania: a synthesis of the perspective of the other species that live in apartments and houses.

Zazie Todd, author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy, believes it stands to reason that pets want a little social distance meeting face-to-face all day with their humans trying to stop the transmission of the new coronavirus: “If you want to hug your rabbit every day on the sofa, and he is not used to it, it may be too much for him“He said to Slate.

Staying at home “increases the number of opportunities for interaction, and that may don’t like pets“He pointed to Vox. For dogs, moreover, increased circulation, as people walk animals more frequently, equates to increased alarms of intruders: “That everyone passes through the door with their dogs makes them feel very less safe at home“

In addition to changes in routine, there are different factors that increase the pet discomfort. For example, children locked up: “That can be a little stressful, because sometimes children can be a little noisy or too intense in their interactions with pets, they are not always so enthusiasticTodd explained.

“They do not sit around wondering if they are going to succumb to a horrible virus, but without a doubt our concerns become your concernsSaid Liz Stelow, a veterinarian specializing in animal behavior at the University of California at Davis, to Capital Radio. The time is tough for both humans and animals, Jennifer Verdolin, animal behavior expert and author of Raised by Animals: The Surprising New Science of Animal Family Dynamics, explained to Slate. “We tend to think that we are lucky because we have pets that help us cope with things, but I think we also have to invest it and think about how we can help them cope “the pandemic.

Although the extent to which quarantine increases anxiety in animals is unknown, it is known that “Displacement behaviors” could explain changes in pet behavior. It is a kind of tics that they adopt to face a stress factor new. In dogs and cats they can present themselves as new habits of climbing, walking, barking or meowing, scratching or spinning around himself, Lilly told Vox. “In the same way that humans can play with hair, walk in circles or bite our nails“

A dog that shakes as if it is wet, but is dry, exhibits a common displacement behavior: excessive care or hygiene. So are raising your legs and jump over objects, to bite and shake them. Birds tweet more or adopt unusual postures in their cages. Foals bite adult horses. And both dogs and cats, reptiles and birds yawn more. “Several studies have concluded that humans also yawn more frequently when they are nervous, although the reason why they do so is unclear,” the website continued. “One of the main theories is that yawning increases blood circulation, which carries oxygen to the body.”

While orders to stay home they benefit most pets, according to Zenithson Ng, professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Tennessee, because they enjoy extra attention —Even cats, a study showed, prefer interaction with humans over other stimuli such as food and toys—, some do not coexist well, especially as quarantine is extended. For that there are some measures that can help.

“It is very important that, as owners, we try to keep everything the same when it comes to daily routines that our pets are used to and make sure they continue to have quiet and undisturbed spaces that you can go to at any time of the day, “said Lauren Finka, a feline behavior researcher at the University of Nottingham Trent. Altering your normal routine can cause anxietybecause his sense of predictability and control may be affected. “

Syracuse agreed: “You have to give them time, which means that we should try to keep daily schedules as similar as possible to what it used to be, and make sure the animals have their tranquility” Also Bark Busters dog trainer Kayla Corey: “The consistency is really important, “even for cats, he stressed.

In case of problems, the answer is no more trainingStelow added: If a dog exhibits aggressive or anxious behavior towards people or other dogs, it is not that it misbehaves but that expresses an emotional problem. “And just as a teacher is not expected to deal with children’s emotional problems, a trainer cannot be asked to deal with a dog’s emotional problem.”

Finally, the animals perceive some of the human distress signals, concerned about their health, their jobs, their families. A kind of “Emotional contagion”, as Fabricio Carballo, an animal intelligence researcher at the University of the savior. “Which means humans could be part of the problem,” added Vox. And he quoted Carballo: “It is possible that owners are the ones with strange behaviors, and your dogs are trying to adapt. They may be bored and ask their pets to do new tricks, which leads to strange behavior. ” TikTok he agrees with the expert.

For Ng the problem of the abundance of walks and attention is less than its decline when the society begin its reopening. “For pets suffering from separation, the transition from a 24/7 owner routine to one where they can being alone again for long periods It won’t be easy, ”he explained to Vox.