Why People With Bigger Pupils Are Smarter | Life

The eyes are the mirror of the soul, and the pupils could be the mirror of the intelligence, according to a recent scientific study. Research from the Georgia Institute of Technology (USA) finds a correlation between the basal size of the pupils and the degree of intelligence of a person. According to the researchers, the size of this part of the eye is directly related to a part of the brain called the locus ceruleus.

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States tracked pupil size in volunteers who took a wide variety of tests of intelligence, memory retention, or ability to concentrate. The results yielded this curious piece of information: the basal size of the pupil is related to intelligence.

The study, published in Science Direct, shows that the larger the pupil, the smarter the subject. The volunteers in the experiment were subjected to the same lighting conditions while completing tests of attention, reasoning and memory. The team found that the degree of dilation was very different from one person to another.

500 people living in Atlanta between the ages of 18 and 35 participated in the research. The scientists used an electronic eye tracking after they spent 4 minutes in front of a blank computer screen. In this way they were able to measure them at rest and have the data of the average size of each person.

This black circular aperture in the center of the eye it has an average size that ranges between 2 and 8 millimeters and is surrounded by the iris, responsible for controlling its opening through the muscles.

It should be remembered that in low light conditions, the pupil it dilates so more light can reach the retina to improve night vision. When there is light to spare, it contracts to limit the amount that enters the eye.

This new scientific evidence is very interesting because, beyond being linked to arousal and exhaustion, it highlights the importance of the pupil to study differences individual in terms of intelligence or IQ.

The pupil size It was also negatively related to age, as the study found that older volunteers tended to have smaller and more constricted pupils.

Cerulean locus: the small piece of brain that is involved in the size of the pupil

Discover exactly the relationship between pupil size and intelligence involved a detailed analysis of the brain, seeking to discover which brain regions are activated.

From the Daily Mail they explain that the scientists targeted the locus cerulean, a region located in the upper part of the brain stem. It releases noradrenaline and among its functions, it regulates perception, attention, learning and memory, as well as keeping the whole brain coordinated and organized.

The authors hypothesis is that the more open the pupil is, the more light enters the brain, and the more light, the more norepinephrine is released. Thus, people with larger pupils would have more regulatory activity of functions related to intelligence, although more research is required to confirm this hypothesis.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.