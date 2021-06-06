why people are now launching to oppose

(Photo: Carol Yepes via .)

Precariousness, retirements in the baby boom generation and pandemic: the stars have aligned in recent times so that immersing themselves in the world of oppositions is an increasingly attractive option for the young and not so young.

Pamela, Celia, Ana, Leticia, Juanjo and Laura are just some of those who have already done it. All six are between 25 and 30 years old, all six have a degree and most also have a master’s degree; only one of them knew from the beginning that the oppositions were their way, but not a single one of the six has regretted having decided to oppose. They have been studying for between one and three years, during which time everyone except Pamela has supported themselves thanks to their parents. The success story stars Laura, who on Monday, May 25, was appointed a career civil servant, and on Tuesday she began working at the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate.

Laura, 28 years old, Madrid: “I got sick of being a fake autonomous”

Since she was little, Laura had heard the mantra “opposition, opposition” at home, because her parents are civil servants, but she ended up studying Audiovisual Communication, and the opposition did not enter her head at that time. “I always thought the best thing was to try it for a couple of years in the private sector, and see if I liked it or not,” he explains. And so he did. He worked two years in a digital medium, long enough to realize what he did not want in his life. “I got sick of being fake autonomous,” she says.

From there, he went to study a Master in International Cooperation, and then he wanted to work at the Spanish Cooperation Agency. “I saw that I had to do some competitive examinations, so I began to study …

