Why pay for an Apple Watch? Great smart watches for less than $ 2,000 pesos

The 2021 Bitcoin Conference, a reflection of the interest in virtual money

Miami, Jun 4 (EFE) .- The Bitcoin 2021 Conference, which aspires to be the largest event in the history of virtual currencies, started this Friday in Miami with a full of public and optimistic messages about how this paradigm of freedom financial and non-brokerage can “change everything.” A long line of thousands of people outside the Mana Convention Center, in the Wynwood neighborhood, the venue for the event, as well as the corridors packed with visitors were a sign of the interest that this meeting has aroused. The starting gun was given by the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, who in the conference room defended his crusade to turn the city into “a technological leader in the world.” Suárez welcomed the transfer from New York to Miami of the US headquarters of the cryptocurrency firm blockchain.com, which he himself announced on Thursday with the company’s president, Peter Smith, and which will mean 300 new jobs in the next two years. “This is not a moment, it is a movement,” he said. This southern Florida city has seen the landing of several important technology companies in recent months, to which the mayor has opened his arms after that famous “How can I help you?” who addressed tech leaders on Twitter wondering how to turn Miami into an industry hub. In fact, this same week the iconic closed venue for sports competitions, concerts and other mass events, American Airlines Arena, located in the center of the city, changed its sign for another with its new name, FTX Arena, under the agreement signed by the city with the cryptocurrency company of that name. “RETURNING POWER TO THE PEOPLE” “The background of cryptocurrencies is to try to return power to the people and take power away from the institutions and we are trying to reaffirm that,” Alex Gambon, director of the cryptocurrency firm, told EFE Elongate, focused on philanthropy. In its first eight weeks of existence, this company has raised more than $ 3 million for charitable purposes, through alliances such as the one they made with the Biggreen organization, owned by Kimbal Musk, brother of Tesla and Space X owner Elon Musk, to create gardens in slums. “We have seen that it is a great decentralizing force and it brings power back to ordinary people,” Gambon said with conviction. Like him, the age of the vast majority of those attending the event, which in its two days is expected to attract up to 50,000 people, is between 30 and 40 years old. The thousands of participants in search of technological opportunities, investments and new digital financial uses are mostly young professionals who have embraced the philosophy of cryptocurrencies and move on the opposite side of traditional banking. The fair held within the convention center is a diverse sample of companies that accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method, including jewelry stores, watch brands, real estate developers, video games and even the famous publication for adults Playboy. “What I really see is that no matter how much doubt there is around the cryptocurrency, it is a movement, it is happening and nothing will be able to change it, over time people will start to trust it,” Moshe Mana, president of Mana Common, told EFE. , one of the promoters of the event. Mana, who has a fortune of more than a billion dollars in properties in Miami, added that for Latin America, cryptocurrencies can be an alternative to the “high interests” of some financial institutions that pose a barrier for, for example, small farmers. THE NEW CURRENCY? Despite the complexity of the world of cryptocurrencies (there are more than 4,000), this trend that mixes economics, mathematics, internet and “blockchain” technology moves billions of dollars in transactions, with bitcoin as the most famous and highest value. From the market. The Bitcoin 2021 meeting in Miami had on its first day the former congressman Ron Paul as a speaker and the cryptographer, jurist and computer scientist Nick Szabo, who spoke about “the history of money.” According to Szabo, who already proposed something similar to cryptocurrencies in the 90s, virtual money solves a number of fundamental historical shortcomings of both precious metals and fiat money: expensive delivery and insecure custody, expensive and / or trust-based validation. and digital centralization. It also featured an intervention by the CEO of Twitter and co-founder of the US digital payments firm Square, Jack Dorsey, who highlighted that cryptocurrencies have properties that can help achieve financial sovereignty and serve the unbanked population that abounds in countries. undeveloped. “For me, bitcoin changes everything,” said Dorsey, who promised that he will do everything possible from his position so that these virtual currencies are accessible to everyone and for everything as soon as possible. On the second day, Tony Hawk, considered the best skateboarder in history, as well as businessman and philanthropist, will participate, among others. Initially scheduled in the city of Los Angeles, concerns about the restrictions imposed in California due to the pandemic led those responsible for the conference to move the event this year to Miami, much more permissive in terms of regulations against covid-19 . (c) EFE Agency