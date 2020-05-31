If there is a common trait among the parents of the 21st century, that is the feeling of frustration – even blame – that arouses the use of electronic devices by the offspring. María Zalbidea, creator of the blog Cosiendolabrechadigital, which gives talks to parents about online education, has more than proven it: “I always ask them what the family and technology binomial suggests to them and the terms that invariably appear are fear, hopelessness and uncertainty… Very rarely does something come up as a hopeful future, ”he explains.

Usually, children’s relationship with screens creates uneasiness that manifests itself in a cluster of questions. From the classics, what do they look at? And with whom are they related? to the already distressing: Are they digital natives or digital addicts? Going through the confusion that the iPad –which not long ago was the best thing you could give a child- today is almost equivalent to giving them junk food. Not forgetting one last twist: the status of having virgin children from screens, such as the offspring of the Palo Alto executives who go to schools where the devices that have made their parents millionaires do not enter.

But, paradoxes aside, the family and technology binomial is an indisputable reality. And its presence has been magnified in this confinement, in which consumption has increased up to 30% (up to 14 hours a day in front of screens, according to a recent survey).

However, this time they have not been seen as something negative. Quarantine has made the digital world a key ally. At work, educational and social level. Even his staunchest critics cannot help but acknowledge that, thanks to the screens, he has been able to continue working, studying and relating. “Yes, if we were previously users of computers, tablets, mobiles and televisions, in confinement we have increased the intensity of use because we are mediated in many habitual activities: work, video calls, school work, entertainment and disconnection through video games, television series, etc. ”, lists the anthropologist and teacher Jordi Jubany. This expert, author of Hyperconnected? Educating ourselves in a digital world (Lectio) believes that screens have responded “to the need to communicate in a crisis with exceptional moments of anguish, stress and grief.”

Father of teenager

At least he has done something … Thank goodness! If it had not been more than two months wasted “

Technology has shown her most helpful and friendly face during these weeks. It has even seduced skeptics like Francisco who has seen that, thanks to virtual teaching, his fifteen-year-old son: “At least, he has done something… Thank goodness! If it had not been more than two months wasted. ” Despite this, his opinion remains critical. “At my son’s school they don’t use books. They gave him an iPad in the first year of ESO, which they use for practically everything … I wasn’t anti-screens then but now, yes. They are a total element of dispersion and I think that introducing them into teaching is a mistake. It is not a prejudice, it is a sound judgment. Maybe there are other teenagers who manage them very well, but not my son. ”

Like so many parents, Francisco is concerned about the increased use of technology in the new normal. Because if before Covid-19 we were hyperconnected, now we are running out of superlatives. “Everything suggests that a virtual-face-to-face hybrid system that we have practiced during these months will be normalized,” says Jordi Jubany. However, this expert advises against panic: “As an educator I claim that we must take advantage of new technologies.” Either to learn or to socialize, like that half of the Spanish (52%) who has debuted in video calls during this confinement. “And it has often been young people who have introduced them to the family,” he highlights.

Liliana Arroyo Moliner, specialist in digital social innovation, also advocates not to demonize the presence of new technologies in the family. “I think many adults have panicked because they don’t understand them or because they only see the risks, rather than the opportunities,” he says. But, is it not a risk to be fourteen hours crowded? “Sometimes, with data like these, it is convenient to leave the numeritis and see that in these hours we are consuming bullshit yes, but also, we are working, consuming culture and relating to our loved ones.”

A doctor in sociology, Arroyo defines herself as “techno-optimistic” and has just published Tú No Eres Tu Selfi (Millennium) a book: “In which I have realized that adults have many prejudices about the digital experience of young people” . Prejudices that produce “a blockage and a generation gap that no longer has to do with the use of mobile phones, but rather that fathers and mothers do not feel capable of educating their own children.” You will never forget that overwhelmed father who, at the end of a talk, approached him and told him that he was resigning from educating his son. “The only thing I could answer was that the best thing I could do was take the reins again.”

What does it mean to take the reins? Well, in essence, two things: set limits and know what children virtually consume: “The problem is not the device but the menu you choose and the contents with which you nourish it ”, Arroyo clarifies. “You have to bet on a technological education as if it were a road education or a healthy diet.”

“I always say that as parents you have to hit the mark; in the sense that we do not have to tell the children so much that they are the ones who control because otherwise we lose authority ”, advises María Zalbidea. For her, technology can be both an ally and an enemy, and the relationship our children have with it “will depend on the role we want it to play.” The key is the long-awaited midpoint: “We shouldn’t be whipping ourselves every time we are in front of a screen, but rather understand that there are many creative and safe moments of digital leisure and try to do so. And of course, giving them attractive alternatives that are not just technological … In the end, it’s about parents getting involved and setting standards. ”

Family models

Like Francisco, who at night takes away his iPad and mobile from his teenage son, despite the initial fights. Or Ana, who does the same with her fourteen-year-old daughter, even during confinement. Or those new parents who are committed to avoiding the pacifier effect of the screens – advised against by the main pediatric academies before the age of three. Or those families who have a digital plan, something increasingly common.

The truth is that technology is here to stay, so there is no other option than trying to manage it, however exhausting it may be. And the first step after the packaging of this confinement will be digital hygiene, for parents and children. “Must cleanse yourself of these learned habits and find a new way, take a new conscience ”, suggests Liliana Arroyo who launches the concept of digital fasting.

For Jordi Jubany, the experience of these weeks, in which technology has been redeemed, should be an opportunity for adults to leave behind cyclical debates (“like that of mobile phones yes or no at school”) and move on to a new one stage, based on interest in what children do with them. “Know how to take advantage of them by being critical but without abusing or demonizing them,” he suggests. As there will be no other remedy, it is better to get down to work.

Screens and family

TIPS OF SPECIALIST

INTEREST. The almost automatic reaction of belittling what our children see only increases the generational digital divide and misunderstandings. “You do not have to compare all the time with what we did … This is another generation and, in order to connect more with them, you have to understand the world they are living in,” adds María Zalbidea. A world that is not parallel, but his life, as stressed by Liliana Arroy. Thus, it is necessary to know what this environment is like. For example, discovering your favorite Youtubers, watching a family series or playing a video game with them.

CRITICAL USE. With the devices you have to do a lot of pedagogy and teach how to interpret the context. Liliana Arroyo claims to promote good digital habits “and this involves responsible consumption and communication, such as teaching not to forward things without reading, for example.” This expert highlights focusing on the creative use of these media, something that is already happening almost without us noticing: “While adults tend to see selfies as something narcissistic, adolescents are using them to create their own narrative, what does not stop being is one more way to create your own identity ”, he points out.

LIMITS AND SECURITY. Jordi Jubany recalls the need to review our digital culture. Thus parents and children must agree on the management of spaces and times of use at home and take security measures, such as parental control and the verification of privacy and geolocation. Train self-control and use limits, fundamental for education in both the digital and real world.