Many of us know that Pokémon is a saga that hides some dark holes, despite being set in a world of color and positivism. However, there are really creepy theories of the franchise in which some of its members do not stand out as well, since there are quite well-mounted arguments that, for example, ensure that Vileplume is a really evil Pokémon. This type of theory could be extended to a Bug / Plant type Pokémon as Parasect, but not because of what you would be thinking.

We already know that Parasect is a Pokémon that has a design that invites distrust, at least for those who do not finish trusting those bulbous eyes in target and in their name, that includes the word parasite. This word is directly related to what happens to Paras after his evolutionbecause the fungi merge to create a huge mushroom that happens to take control of the mind of the Pokémon, transforming it into a kind of zombie.

As you can see in the official Pokédex entry that appears, above, the body of Parasect is completely stunted, being the fungus on his back the one that moves and decides for the poor insect. In fact, if this giant mushroom it will come off, Parasect would be like a shell without much chance of survival, since its body would not react nor would it work properly.

It is for this reason that Parasect is one of the most terrifying Pokémon that we can find in the Pokédex, as its history attests to this. After all, having your brain washed and your whole body under the command of a parasitic fungus is something that only happens in horror movies, at least in this magnitude.

Cover image I Reddit

