Why Ourense has reached the highest temperatures in Europe at certain times of the year

The people of Ourense are more used to the heat than we would commonly think for one of the Galician provinces. The municipality has broken the record, several times in recent decades, of the highest temperatures marked in Europe. It is not that it has exceeded the absolute figure, but that it has surpassed other typically torrid cities on the same dates, and by a notable difference.

Galician, but hot

The shores of the Atlantic Ocean have always been famous for being cold and wet. Even in summer, Galicia enjoy milder temperatures than the rest of the peninsula due to the pure oceanic climate. Well, at least in almost all of its territory, because if we take Ourense into account, this premise may not be fulfilled.

Nestled between green mountains and bathed by the Miño, Ourense is, without a doubt, somewhat peculiar. And it is that, although it is of a very Galician character, and it has nothing to envy in landscapes and environment to its sister provinces, instead of having a purely oceanic climate at times there are episodes more typical of subtropical areas. This has led to maximum temperature records being broken several times over the past few decades.

The previous occasion was in 2017, when Ourense beat the maximum during the month of May. At that time, the city reached 37.6 ºC (along with Ribadavia), which meant the breaking of the European record for those dates. At that time, the entire peninsula lived a very hot climate for spring, but especially the capital of Ourense, which recorded sustained temperatures above 30 ºC throughout the month, usually reaching 36 ºC.

In 2013, in the heat of July heat wave, Ourense reached 45 ºC, with a thermal sensation of up to 51 ºC, while in Seville, a typically hot city, it reached 45 ºC, and in Europe the maximums were around 40 ºC.

In 2012, this city was also among the hottest in spring, reaching temperatures comparable to those of the south of the peninsula. In July 1990 the extreme figure of 42.2 ºC was reached in Ourense, a record number, again, for those dates. And so the account becomes long, with numerous similar episodes. How do you explain that Ourense is one of the hottest cities to be found so far north?

However, we do not have to go back in time to identify the peculiar warmth that the climate of this Galician province brings. According to the meteorological file prepared by Meteoblue during the last days of the current month of June, the maximum temperature has risen until reaching 35 ºC, which, once again, consolidates it as one of the European regions with the warmest climate.

A subtropical climate in Galicia

In 1900, Wladimir Peter Köppen devised a climate classification system. This consists of a world natural climate classification that identifies each type of climate with a series of letters that indicate the behavior of temperatures and rainfall that characterize this type of climate. According to this classification, Galicia is in a pure oceanic or sub-oceanic climate, identified with the Cwb and Cwc figures.

However, Ourense does not fall within this classification, but corresponds to a Csa climate, that is, a typical Mediterranean climate. The typical Mediterranean is characterized by hot, dry summers, with average temperatures above 22 ° C and humid and rainy winters, with mild temperatures. The colder the month, according to this system, the rainier it is; Conversely, the hotter the month, the drier it is, although they do not have to coincide exactly.

Average temperatures per month in Ourense. Source: climate-data.org

In an oceanic climate, like the rest of Galicia, however, summers are much cooler than in areas with humid subtropical or Mediterranean climates. Why is it so cut off from the rest of the region? The answer is, without a doubt, in the orography. The valleys of the Miño and the Sil produce a geographical barrier that directs the climate.

The orography and the climate create a layer of clouds that can act causing a greenhouse effect

Thus, a kind of thermal well is produced in them, promoted by a thermal inversion effect. This phenomenon occurs when the coldest layers close to the ground cannot ascend as they are blocked by a cold immobile layer. This generates a layer of clouds and haze over Ourense, which causes an increase in temperatures in the area due to a local greenhouse effect, where radiation from the surface rebounds. Thus, although the morning dawns cool, as the day passes, solar radiation heats the air that remains unperturbed in the same area.

Thermal inversion in the Miño valley, seen from the Mirador de Santa Marta.

This orographic configuration, in fact, would have been responsible for the explosion of life that the region has experienced in the last 120,000 years, after the glaciation. According to the geographers of the Xeography department of the University of Santiago de Compostela, the diversity of temperatures responds to the contrasts between the different areas of the Galician geography.

These contrasts, in turn, are due, as we said, to Galicia’s unique geographical configuration in combination with the distances to the Atlantic Ocean. Thus, both in the interior valleys of the Miño and the Sil, as well as in the interior depressions of Verín and Monforte, there are very high temperatures compared to the north of Galicia, where up to twenty degrees less can be recorded due to being subjected to more winds. fresh, from the ocean.