Why One Cup of Leafy Green Vegetables a Day Can Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease by Over 20%

The current nutrition and health trend invites us to eat in a more organic and natural way. It is well known that the quality of the diet is one of the most powerful health tools, based on this, increasing the consumption of fruits and vegetables is one of the best starts. It has also been found that Following a plant-based diet is the future: It is key in the prevention of diseases, it helps us to enjoy a healthy weight, it improves the quality of life and it is a good action to protect the environment.

While the list of plant-based foods is generous, colorful, accessible, and conveniently versatile, going for more vegetables is a must. Among the most powerful recommendations is the intake of green leafy vegetables, which are characterized by their immense nutritional potential, are low in calories, abundant, rich in antioxidants and fiber. They are simply one of the most fundamental additions to any healthy and balanced diet. Recently a recent research work has been added to its list of properties that endorses its benefits for improve cardiovascular health.

The Edith Cowan University-led study found that the simple habit of eat just one cup of nitrate-rich vegetables each day, people can significantly reduce their risk of heart disease. As such, the study was based on investigating whether people who regularly consume higher amounts of nitrate-rich vegetables, such as the green leafy and beet variants, had lower blood pressure levels. It also examined whether the participants were less likely to be diagnosed with heart disease many years later.

Taking into account that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, claiming about 17.9 million lives per year It is worth paying attention! It is worth mentioning that the sample was quite large in number of participants and duration of the analysis, as the researchers examined data from more than 50,000 people residing in Denmark who participated in the Danish study over a 23-year period. Throughout the process, scientists found that people who regularly ate the most nitrate-rich vegetables had a lower systolic blood pressure by about 2.5 mmHg and a 12-26% lower risk of heart disease.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Catherine Bondonno of the Nutrition Research Institute at Edith Cowan University, named identifying the best diets for preventing heart disease as the primary goal of the study. What is surprising is that the results showed that integrate the simple habit of eating a cup of nitrate-rich vegetables In its raw version or half a cup cooked per day, it is the best kept food secret to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. More specifically, the researchers found that the greatest reduction in the risk of heart disease was peripheral artery disease with 26%. This type of heart disease is characterized by narrowing of the blood vessels in the legsHowever, there were also other relevant findings as it was found that people had a lower risk of heart attacks, strokes and heart failure.

A very interesting fact is that the study found that the optimal amount of vegetables rich in nitrates is simply one cup a day and in fact it was established that eating more than that amount is not associated with any additional benefits. This information led the researchers to conclude that it is not necessary to resort to the consumption of supplements to increase the levels of nitrates in the daily diet. A cup a day provides enough goodness in the prevention of all kinds of heart diseases. In addition, it is very likely that people wonder about the best ways to consume green leafy vegetables, finally for those who eat few fruits and vegetables it can be a challenge. The good news is that Dr. Bondonno established some recommendations and one of the simplest is include a cup of spinach in a banana or berry smoothie they could be an easy way to increase your daily intake of these types of vegetables.

Undoubtedly, these types of studies are further proof of the growing evidence that links a high consumption of vegetables with a better state of health and a longer life expectancy. In this particular case, leafy greens have been proven to improve cardiovascular health, prevent disease, and increase muscle strength. Do not hesitate, a cup a day It will make a difference! Best of all, they are versatile, accessible to all pockets and very easy to integrate into all kinds of recipes.

–

