Why on cloudy days we think more clearly

Some people believe that there is a direct relationship between weather and mood and they may be right. While warm days are related to happy and fun times, cloudy days are a trigger for melancholy and reflection..

How many times have you been contemplating life behind the window, with a cup of coffee perhaps, while the sun remains behind the clouds? Probably many, is that cloudy days, unlike sunny days, call us to shut ourselves up, not only in our home, but in our own thoughts.

When we talk about sunny days, we directly assume “go out and enjoy.” It’s as if staying home is not the best option, at least in our spare time. Reflective – and possibly lonely – moments are put aside to give place to group activities, with less worry and more unstructured.

On cloudy days we think more clearly

It is precisely Professor Adam Alter of New York University who has addressed this issue. In his book Drunk Tank Pink: and other unexpected forces that shape how we think, feel and behave, he indicates that cloudy days help us think more clearly.

Alter is an expert in behavioral economics and has long analyzed how we react to different situations and external factors. «Sunlight numbs the mind to risk and consideration«, Indicates in his book.

Alter’s claim comes from a study conducted by social psychologists in a small store in Sydney, Australia. Before shoppers entered the store, the researchers placed ten small objects on the counter: four plastic animals, a toy cannon, a piggy bank, and toy cars.

After leaving the store, Buyers were asked to recall as many of the ten items as possible. In addition, they were asked to choose the ten articles from a list of twenty that included the ten correct articles and ten new articles.

Although the number of people who participated in the experiment is not specified, it is indicated that it was carried out in 14 days in a period of two months between 11:00 am and 4:00 pm, in different weather conditions: cloudy days sunny days.

The study revealed that shoppers recalled three times more items on rainy days than on sunny days.. However, that was not all, they were also four times more accurate in identifying the ten objects in the longest list of twenty items.

“Human beings are biologically predisposed to avoid sadness and respond to sad moods by looking for opportunities to repair the mood and by carefully guarding against whatever may be making them sad. On the contrary, happiness sends a signal that all is well, the environment does not pose an imminent threat and there is no need to think deeply and carefully. ‘Drunk Tank Pink: and other unexpected forces that shape how we think, feel and behave’

