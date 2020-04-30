It is a decision that should not please Jean-Michel Aulas very much. Meeting this Thursday, two days after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s announcements to the National Assembly, the office of the Professional Football League decided to stop the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season. It also froze the following ranking the quotient system, which is established according to the ratio between the number of points taken and the number of matches played.

Reims and Nice would go to the Europa League

In this configuration, which must be voted by the board of directors before being validated and confirmed by the general assembly, OL would be 7th and therefore deprived of the European Cup. The fault of a defeat in Lille last March 8 which made Lyon fall from 5th place.

Behind PSG, OM, Rennes and Lille, 5th and 6th places would return to Reims and Nice. The men of David Guion and those of Patrick Vieira would therefore accompany Losc in the Europa League, in the event that the finals of the Coupe de France (PSG-Saint-Etienne) and the Coupe de la Ligue (PSG-OL) would not be played .

Uncertainty hangs over these two finals. A week ago, before the deconfinement plan presented by Edouard Philippe, Noël Le Graët had suggested the idea of ​​restarting French football with these two finals. The boss of the French Football Federation then explained to L’Equipe on Tuesday evening that he thought it was important to play the final of the Coupe de France at the start of next season: “We have an interest in playing it all in early August, otherwise it is not playable, because UEFA will want the French qualifiers to the European Cup as soon as possible. “

OL must … win the Champions League

If these finals are canceled, the Lyonnais will still have a slim hope of playing in the next Champions League. They will have to win it this season since the C1 winner is directly qualified for the next edition. But here again, the clubs still competing in the most prestigious of European competitions face an unprecedented vagueness. UEFA would like it to end in August and, according to The Guardian, is considering the possibility of playing the remaining matches on neutral ground. Winner of the first leg at Groupama Stadium (1-0), OL have not yet been able to play their return knockout round against Juventus in Turin.

As a reminder, the Gones would have been the big winners of a white season in Ligue 1 since they finished the 2018-2019 season in third place on the podium. Freezing the classification on the 27th day of the current season would also have enabled them to grab fifth place.