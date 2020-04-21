A “Negative price” means that whoever produces or has a good pays someone else to take it away. In economics, it is a concept that is normally associated with the disposal and storage of nuclear waste or garbage.

This is because The oil storage capacity is very close to its limits and could be exceeded in a short time if the current situation persists, in which several factors come together:

– The global crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed huge swaths of activity in the world economy.

– The end of a three-year agreement on production quotas that had been agreed, until March 31, by the oil-producing and non-OPEC member countries. That agreement had been known to be dead since the beginning of January, when an attempt to renew it failed due to differences between Arabia (the main producer of OPEC) and Russia (the second largest producer not a member of OPEC; the first is the United States, which is anyway a net importer of hydrocarbon).

– The tendency of producing countries, particularly Arabia, to compensate for the fall in prices with increases in production and exports, which in turn tends to exacerbate the problem.

With economic activity virtually paralyzed and prices per floor, refineries are losing money and they have less and less space to store their production, and when refineries close, producers no longer have a place to send their production, because ultimately the refineries they are also part of a logistics chain.

This means, he told CNBC, Bjarne Schieldrop, a commodity analyst at SEB, which –especially for producers in non-coastal areas- “The local price of their production will be zero or even negative, because if they have a lot of oil they will have to pay someone to take the production until they manage to seal their wells.”

This Wednesday, the price of Brent crude (a variety of North Sea oil) was $ 25.33 a barrel and that of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) was $ 20.54 a barrel. Both varieties had their worst quarter ever. Brent fell more than 65% and WTI more than 66%.

Terrestrial production vs. marine production

Also analysts of Goldman Sachs They noted that the shock from the pandemic “is extremely negative for oil prices and is driving prices in non-coastal areas or those far from ports of exit into negative territory.”

According to the bank, the world today has an additional storage capacity of 1 billion barrels, although much of that capacity will never be used as the current shock is also disrupting transportation networks.

“Given the cost of sealing a well, a producer will be willing to pay someone who owns the barrel, which implies a negative price in landlocked areas,” says a Goldman analysis published this week.

This will affect the price of WTI crude oil (whose production area is Texas, USA, with deposits up to 800 kilometers from the storage centers) more than that of Brent, which could sustain a price of USD 20 a barrel, close to your production cost.

In fact, in the oil sector they recognize that it is “virtually impossible” to find available storage tanks in land areas and that storage capacity will reach its limit in the middle of the year

In the same vein, an analysis by the Eurasia Group, one of the most prestigious international economics and geopolitics consultants, noted that “with demand collapsing and supply increasing after OPEC and Russia were unable to reach an agreement to cut production , global inventories will peak in weeks. “

Ports and refineries are already rejecting access to oil tankers, which will put more pressure, says the Eurasia Group paper.

To make matters worse, the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia would keep production high until the end of the year.