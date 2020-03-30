The world of soccer is completely paralyzed … or so it seemed. The major leagues in Europe have had to break due to the rapid evolution and spread of the coronavirus In each country, although there is still a competition that has not yet stopped, it is still ongoing. The Vysheyshaya Liga, the domestic competition of Belarus, The tournament continues normally, although the pandemic is already having its impact there. But why? Why does the Belarusian league continue to play if the 54 UEFA leagues remaining have you had to postpone your tournaments?

In Belarus it seems that the crisis of coronavirus not arrived. People still walk through the streets of the country, establishments are open, as well as schools, shopping malls, the subway or soccer stadiums. The great Belarusian sports competitions, such as handball or ice hockey and where football is included, continue as normal.

In fact, the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko expressed some surprising recommendations for its citizens against the virus: «They should wash their hands with vodka and also drink 40 or 50 milliliters every day.as well as going to the sauna two or three times a week. People are working with tractors and nobody talks about the virus. The tractors will heal them, for the field heals everything.

In Belarus the official numbers of those infected by coronavirus reflect less than 100 infected people yet and no deaths as a result of the pandemic, hence no more severe measures have been taken. “We know that it is not easy to play now, but we must be professionals even knowing that we may be in danger. Before each game we have to pass several tests for the coronavirus and they take our temperature every other day«, He affirms in declarations for Marca Elis Bakaj, of the Dynamo Brest Belarusian.

Apparently, given the shortage of live football in Eastern Europe, countries like Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Serbia or Croatia they are acquiring television rights to the belarusian championship, an unprecedented situation for the organism and which will report a positive financial and name revenue for clubs and players. Four teams lead the Belarusian Premier League after the first two days with wins: Minsk, Energetyk-BGU, Isloch and Torpedo BelAZ.

Despite this, it is surprising that in Belarus no longer take action in the face of the pandemic with current precedents throughout the world and with the memory that the country of the last disaster harbors: Chernobyl. In fact, the Belarusian Government continues on its day of celebrating a national parade the next May 9 in honor of victory in World War II.