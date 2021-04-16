“Why not end classes with an exercise in gratitude?”

Tal Ben-Shahar says that “happiness is profitable, it is a good investment” and it seems to have been proven that the better we feel, the more productive we are. This, which in the world of work is beginning to permeate, although at a slow pace, it is also trying to reach the educational world, at that stage of life in which the personality begins to forge itself. “It can be taught and it can be learned to be happy and it is essential to do so in schools“, defends this doctor in Psychology and Philosophy by Harvard University.

The one known as ‘guru of happiness’ has been one of the speakers of the virtual congress ‘One hundred flying’, organized by SM. For two days, Wednesdays and Thursdays, experts and referents of teaching and professors and directors of leading centers have met in a meeting that has tried to inspire professionals in the educational community. An appointment that, while addressing other issues, has revolved around emotional well-being as the backbone.

The panel It was completed by Mario Alonso Puig, internationally renowned surgeon and expert in leadership; Álvaro Marchesi, Emeritus Professor of Psychology from the Complutense University and executive advisor of the Idea Institute of the SM Foundation; Begoña Ibarrola, expert in emotional education; Neus Sanmartí, honorary professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona; Fernando Trujillo, professor at the University of Granada, and Irene Ortega, coordinator of Citizenship of Entreculturas. Seven presentations in which concepts such as pleasure, calm, care, strength or resilience have been repeated a lot.

“We have a science of happiness and it is a pity that it is not part of the curriculum from an early age,” Ben-Shahar lamented, because “when happiness levels increase, cognitive functions, memory, creativity, innovation improve. , the motivation … “, in short, “increases school performance”. And not only that: “Body and mind are connected, so if we help people to be more optimistic and positive, we can prolong their lives by eight or nine years.”

Realistic positivism

That optimism does not go through preparing children for “a fairy tale” but for real life. It is about providing them with tools to deal with difficulties. “Giving yourself permission to be human is the basis of well-being. Giving yourself permission for unhappiness is the basis of happiness,” said the specialist in positive psychology, who points out that accepting painful situations prevents them from becoming encrusted and that this is achieved by talking of them. “Why not encourage the children to keep an emotion diary?” has proposed.

“Why not start the day with a few minutes of meditation? Why not take deep breaths periodically throughout the day? Why not teach healthy eating classes? Why not end the day with a gratitude exercise so that the students express why they are grateful? “, are other questions that have been asked, putting on the table concrete strategies that can be carried out in the classrooms.

Ben-Shahar has made this approach in the belief that happiness must be practiced, something on which you have agreed Begoña Ibarrola. “To be well we must cultivate certain skills,” said the expert in emotional education who, “in a continuous process” and “transversal”, has opted for “using moments of each day to apply them all.” Techniques aimed at students learning to manage stress, to seek moments of calm, to build healthy relationships based on generosity and empathy, to work as a team and resolve conflicts, to set goals in life and to be curious and passionate about learning new things.

The also psychologist and writer believes that obstacles to developing this model They lie in the pressure of having to comply with a curriculum until now very encyclopedic, in the lack of teacher training in this area and also in a certain fear: “You have to get involved as a person and there are teachers who find it difficult to communicate from what they are rather than from what they know. ” Likewise, among families, who must be incorporated into the process, there is “much ignorance” and reluctance to ask, so “the first step must be taken by the school.”

towards self-assessment

Among the main issues addressed during the ‘Hundred Flying’ congress has been the need to change the way students are evaluated. Neus Sanmartí has ​​spoken mainly on this subject, but also other voices. The honorary professor of the UAB has admitted that “without evaluating it is not possible to learn” but she has been against putting the qualification before everything and has advocated giving the protagonism to the students: “You can only correct who has been Wrong. Teachers must help them but they are the ones who have to make the decisions to move forward. It is important that they be autonomous and realize where their problems and successes lie. ” Regarding the exams, Sanmartí explained that “an activity that allows to demonstrate what has been learned is good, but it does not make much sense to do it immediately”. “To see if the knowledge has been internalized, it would have to be done two months later,” he added. Linked to the concept of emotional well-being, the expert recalled that the emotions caused by the term evaluation are negative: “It will only be gratifying when we realize that we are learning, that we know how to manage our mistakes and that we move forward. That is the great pleasure”. She dreams of a day: the one in which the students do not ask “how much is this worth for the grade?” Rather, they value what they are learning.

Convinced that these are obstacles that can be overcome, Ibarrola has urged that emotional education cease to be “a pending issue”. “We are going through moments of discomfort but they have not prepared us to develop our level of well-being and happiness, “he said in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. A situation that, despite the pain it is generating, Mario Alonso Puig has encouraged us to see as” an opportunity to the revision of mental models “, some” obsolete “models.

In a society traditionally focused on cognitive ability, which has made the vast majority of people citizens are “illiterate” when it comes to emotional well-being, the doctor considers that now more than ever the time has come to value the world of feelings: “Enhancing the left hemisphere of the brain, that of knowledge, is very good when we move in familiar environments. In the midst of uncertainty we have to enhance the right hemisphere, that of discovery, imagination, connection with the body, relationship with others … “.

“Learning by heart and studying concepts enhances neuroplasticity. But true neuroplasticity comes from illusion, self-confidence, passion, enthusiasm. This is also emotional well-being, it is going to school knowing that it is your opportunity to grow and evolve, “he added.

Global citizenship and digital transformation

In all this endeavor, there is a current that has much to contribute: global citizenship. “A model of personal and social transformation that integrates education for peace, for the environment, for gender equality … It is specified in help young people develop meaningful life projects, very united to the commitment with the common good “, has explained Irene ortega. “The challenge is to educate people who can be happy in a globalized context, not to take advantage of it but to contribute to a more egalitarian, just, respectful of human rights and sustainable society,” he added.

Entreculturas, together with other organizations, has developed a ‘Model of transformative educational centers’ which provides a series of indicators that schools can apply to work on this path after a prior analysis of their reality and challenges. One of the classic examples is to analyze whether the didactic materials include the same number of male and female referents in all fields of knowledge.

Another of the changes that teaching faces is the digital transformation, a process that has accelerated with the crisis caused by Covid. “We have become aware of the enormous potential that technology offers to education and we have clearly verified that it does not replace face-to-face or pedagogy,” he commented Fernando Trujillo.

The university professor was pleased that the process is already underway, with further training of teachers, full awareness of students and their families about the importance of technology and a curriculum that increasingly incorporates digital skills as a fundamental factor. However he acknowledges that “There is much to do”, among other points, incorporate high-speed internet access to the centers and have sufficient equipment, but also insist even more on the preparation of teachers so that the impact on the subjects is not limited to “including videos or pdfs but that supposes a rethinking “.

“The centre’s digital project -a collaborative and constantly evolving reflection- will be the great tool for this transformation, a complex but necessary process. It has to be a factor for improvement and a guarantee of equity,” said Trujillo. In the pursuit of that equity, Alvaro Marchesi has claimed more resources for centers, especially for those who serve kids from the most disadvantaged social strata. “They have more difficulties and need more support and resources,” he argued.

The emeritus professor has also reviewed the improvement of working conditions for teachers as one of the needs of the current educational system. “We have excellent quality teachers but their conditions are not,” he said and gave as an example the fact that approximately 25% of them change schools every year: “How is quality teaching possible with so much mobility?”. It has also claimed more counselors, support staff and fewer students per classroom.

In this way, the emotional well-being of the students, and also of the professionals, has come up again. An issue that this congress has highlighted as key. Along with Mathematics, Language or History, the school, no longer of the future but of the present, must introduce habits that the entire educational community ends up internalizing and assuming as natural for the sake of leading a fuller life.