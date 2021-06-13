Why not celebrate a straight pride day in the month of sexual diversity?

Despite the fact that all sexual identities are celebrated during the month of June, straight pride is not among them. This is the reason.

Lesbians Gays. Bisexual Transgender. Transvestites. Transsexuals Intersex. Queer Asexual. In this wide variety of gender identities LGBTTTIQA + community is based, which includes the dissident manifestations and practices of sexuality. Nowhere is hetero pride, which characterizes relationships between men and women.

A spirit of defiance of the norm

The month of June was chosen to commemorate the Stonewall massacre in 1960. At that time, the Gay clubs were illegal in New York. While queer people were at a bar party, municipal policemen stormed the establishment with firearms. More than 200 people were thrown into the streets with violence. There is no exact record of how many innocent civilians lost their lives.

LGBTTTIQA + Pride Month commemorates a historical struggle for equity, which goes beyond the United States. Not just in terms of how people manifest their sexual orientationsbut from his representation in political decisions, and the freedom to legally join partners of their choice.

What happened at Stonewall is product of centuries of sexual repression. Western religious traditions have oppressed any kind of display of affection between non-heterosexual couples. Under the premise that passions of the body are sinful, a dark veil has covered those who decide to challenge this moralistic norm.

This way of seeing the world has leaked into the legal apparatus of different countries in the world. In this way, the rights of the people who do not identify with the gender that was imposed on them at birth culturally they have been severely affected.

Straight pride – there’s never been anything to celebrate

Beyond not being able make a civil marriage, or the inability to form families legally, homicides of LGBTTTIQA + youth in Mexico continue to be a reality. Only in 2019, 117 cases of murders of people with dissident gender identities They were registered throughout the country, according to . coverage.

The battles that the LGBTTTIQA + community has lost have been drowned out by institutional silence. In honor of the pain and human losses that these social movements have generated, each day in June has been reserved to give a rise to dissident sexual minorities. June is a month to celebrate those victories that have been achieved, by dint of fight, legality and blood.

The fact that there is no exclusive celebration for the heterosexual orientation responds to a historical need to give spaces of representation to those who do not identify themselves well. Otherwise, it would fall into an absurd role, which perpetuates the same rigid values ​​that humanity has dragged for centuries.

It is not about discriminating against people who decide to have heterosexual relationships. On the contrary, it tries give visibility to those who decide not to. In other words, there is no “hetero pride” because this type of union has never had to be celebrated. In the case of the LGBTTTIQA + community, yes.

