Why Non-White Skin Conditions Are More Difficult to Diagnose

“Am I invisible?” Asks BBC reporter Bree Johnson.

“It might sound like a ridiculous question, but if you search the internet for some normal skin conditions like eczema or acne, you have to do a lot of searching until you find a photo with a skin tone that matches mine,” he says.

But this does not only happen on the internet.

Textbooks for healthcare personnel they barely include photos of people whose skin color is not white.

“Among thousands of pages of many books that I looked at I could only find 22 images of fur that were not white,” adds Johnson.

Malone Mukwende created a guide with photos of people with black or brown skin. (Photo: BBC)

So much so that Malone Mukwende, a medical student, wrote in his sophomore year of college a guide to help medical professionals diagnose clinical signs in black and brown skin.

Your guide shows a variety of conditions on non-white skin and is being used by the North East London Ambulance Service.

Journalist Bree Johnson began investigating all of this when not even his own doctor could diagnose the inexplicable dark marks that appeared on his skin.

A rare disorder

The same thing happened to Kanayo Dike-Oduah, but in his case he nearly died from a rare skin disorder.

He suffered from the syndrome Stevens-Johnson, who kills one in 3 people who suffer from it.

“It is a rare but serious disorder that affects the skin, mucous membranes, genitals and eyes,” explains the website of the British health service.

“The syndrome often begins with flu-like symptoms, followed by a red or purple rash that spreads and forms blisters. The affected skin eventually dies and is shed, ”he says.

It is usually caused by an infection or as a reaction to some medication.

“I was prescribed a medicine called Carbamazepine after my wisdom teeth were removed and it started to give me a horrible reaction, which got worse as the days went by.”

Full of blisters

His face began to fill with blisters that quickly became infected.

He went to the emergency room up to two times.

But the medical team did not find your symptoms severe enough and they sent her home.

“They didn’t even look at my medical history,” he tells the BBC.

Within 3 days of suffering an allergic reaction, her skin became like this. (Photo: BBC)

Fortunately, at the third hospital he visited, he encountered a doctor who looked like her.

I mean, her skin wasn’t white.

That doctor began by acknowledging that Dike-Oduah was in severe pain and that his skin did not normally look like that.

Lack of representation

“They told me:” If you had not come today you would have died. I feel like the system to take care of people failed me ”.

“I understood how important representation is,” he says.

For example, medical books and manuals include photos of people of color.

This is what the guide that Malone Mukwende created looks like. (Photo: Malone Mukwende / BBC)

“This happens because what you have does not resemble what they know or does not resemble what they have seen before. If your curriculum doesn’t take into account what certain diseases look like on dark skin, then the fault is not even theirs. The blame lies in the fact that they have not been taught, ”says Dike-Oduah.

In 2020, the British Association of Dermatologists received an application from more than 5,000 people asking for a increased diversity in training materials.

Professor Colin Melville, director of education and standards for the General Medical Council, says:

“We want to be active in real and effective change in support of black and ethnic minority students, trainees, doctors and patients in the UK.”

“It is never too late to make a positive change.”

“Dermatology in the UK has historically been very European-centric because it was established as a medical specialty in the 18th century. We need to modernize ”, Melville said.

