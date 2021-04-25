Why ‘Nomadland’ deserves to succeed at the Oscars 2021

‘Nomadland‘by Chloé Zhao can make history at the Oscars 2021 next Sunday, so it’s time to analyze all her virtues and, also, some flaws. The film will be released at Disney + next April 30. ‘Nomadland’: We interviewed director Chloé Zhao.

There is an iconic scene at the end of ‘Centaurs of the Desert’, in which the camera of John ford observe from within a home, and through your front door, how John wayne he finds himself unable to cross that threshold of the domestic and, instead, he turns and walks away towards the horizon without looking back. A tribute to that plane also sneaks into ‘Nomadland‘, but now the cowboy is a woman who, having lost everything that the word’ home ‘represented to her, does not see herself capable of shutting herself up within four walls. Your life is now on the road, in a world of doors out that It is not the Wild West, but the North America of the 21st century.

It seems almost poetic that a film so indebted (and at the same time so far removed) from the ‘Hollywood’ western and that appeals to the nomadic tradition of the founding pioneers of the United States can triumph in the next Oscars 2021 with its 8 nominations. A film, directed by Chloé zhao, which covers with a romantic halo of beautiful sunsets and analog life the adventure of its protagonist (played by Frances McDormand) between real nomadic communities, and at the same time, draws a subtle portrait (for some, too subtle) of the effects of the economic crisis of 2007 and the failure of neoliberal capitalism to integrate the most vulnerable people, especially the third age. Inspired by the non-fiction book ‘País Nómada. Survivors of the XXI century ‘(edited in Spain by Captain Swing) by Jessica bruder, uses contemporary nomadism to speak of precariousness and poverty, but also of the full life that can be found when a group of people are forced to create community on the margins of the system.

Zhao introduces us to those real people (except McDormand and David strathairn, all characters interpret themselves in the context of their own lives) with humanism and dignity, although with less politics than could be read in the pages of Bruder. That criticism of its lack of positioning, fueled by the presence of Amazon in its opening sequence, is one of the burdens on production this awards season, although its lack of literality is not necessarily apolitical. And perhaps it is that their attention is rather elsewhere.

Grief and precariousness

“Not all who wander are lost”

In essence, ‘Nomadland’ follows the grieving process of Fern (McDormand), who has not only lost her husband, but also her home. And it is that the protagonist lived for a long time in a town baptized as Empire (which is real), built exclusively for the workers of a company and that, after the crisis, closed its doors leaving many families on the street. No house, no town, no zip code. The loss of Fern is complete, and the journey on which we accompany her in the film is both physical and sentimental: She is a woman in search of a home, a purpose, a new way of living a life that has broken into pieces in front of your eyes. Forced to reinvent herself, she finds in nomadism and caravan life a style that she needs right now. It is not so much a romanticization of this way of life, which in many cases is the result of poverty or lack of opportunities, but rather a specific way out of this person’s emotional stagnation, which still smells the jacket of his great love hoping to preserve his essence forever. Will she be a nomad until the end of her days? Who knows.

Along with his fictional story, which is the common thread that allows the film to wander without getting completely lost, we know the different circumstances of those around him. We know Bob wells, a defender of nomadic life who acts as a spiritual leader for these communities and who is a voluntary part of this itinerant world. But we also find the charismatic Linda May o Swankie, old women whose meager pensions force them to continue working and a life on the road from which, even so, they get all the possible benefit thanks to their friends. In their conversations is the substance of the socio-political portrait of ‘Nomadland’: they talk about retirements that never quite come, of the tyranny of the dollar, of putting life on ‘pause’ while you reach an ideal situation (an American Dream) that never goes to get there completely, to leave that sailboat that you bought with your savings collecting dust in the garage while you decide that you have already accumulated enough, take control by leaving a system that is no longer of any use to you, that no longer takes you into account, which has already exploded everything it needed from you and now prefers to look the other way while you have to remove the chestnuts from the fire. Then he will call you an ‘entrepreneur’ and take the credit. That’s how cynical the world is.

On the other spectrum is a character like Dave (Strathairn), a man who finds himself in this nomadism due to a series of personal circumstances, but who longs to return sooner rather than later to live in a home that does not have wheels. A traditional life, so to speak. Somehow, all the characters move to different positions: not all are victims of the system and not all have voluntarily chosen this existence. But they all reflect a contemporary world where some have already given up fighting for injustices and are content to live their last years happily, accompanied and with a certain dignity.

Walt Disney Pictures

Politics, Amazon and the ‘mainstream’

Although there has been no rival this awards season for Chloé Zhao’s film, it has not been short of criticism, either for the invasive piano music of Chloé Zhao. Ludovico Einaudi in moments where silence would have been more than enough or, as we pointed out before, for his lack of direct and unmistakable criticism of the system that has made nomadism a mode of survival. Much commented has been the presence of Amazon at the beginning of the film: we see Fern working on the company’s Christmas campaign, packing boxes in one of its factories while doing his business in a bucket next to his van in the parking lot. That set of images already speaks for itself, but it is true that the company’s portrait goes from neutrality to positivism, when in recent months we have seen their workers fighting with much opposition to form their first union and denouncing the long working hours of their delivery men, who cannot even go to the toilet.

“I tried to focus on the human experience and things that I think go beyond political speeches to become universal: the loss of a loved one, the search for home,” Zhao said in an interview with Indiewire. Being a legitimate position, the criticisms of this perspective are understood, which omits things like what Linda May, one of the great characters of the film, declared in Bruder’s book on which it is based: “I hate this fucking job,” he says, calling the company “probably the biggest slave owner in the world.”. We suppose that, had they allowed him to say that, Amazon would never have let them film on their premises, not even with a letter signed by Frances McDormand.

Now, what on the one hand we can qualify as cowardice, can also be read as confidence in the maturity of its viewers. One thing does not remove the other: The film may have made concessions to reach the ‘mainstream’, to be the protagonist in galas such as the Oscars and not to anger too much according to which sectors, but that does not detract from what does count nor does it mean that it is completely impervious to class or political consciousness. Perhaps he does not need great speeches to leave in his fresco of characters a series of keys so that we observe the world in a critical way.

Walt Disney Pictures

The favorite … and the best

Still in the end, ‘Nomadland’ doesn’t have to be the movie we want it to be, but the movie it wants to be. And there is no doubt that he has succeeded. Beyond that we can consider that it has been a lost opportunity to influence in a more forceful way the inequalities of the system and that (and those) that causes them, this is his proposal and it is an indisputable jewel. At least that’s what the Venice Film Festival, the Toronto Film Festival, the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, the directors and producers guilds of the United States, the critical circles of New York, London, Toronto, Chicago have ruled. … And will the Oscars 2021 do it too? Will the film win all six awards (Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Cinematography) to which you choose? Will Zhao make history as the second woman and the first Asian to win the directing award in more than 90 years of history? We will know soon.

