Why Netflix is ​​different for every user

We will probably think of Netflix from the outset as a content creator for its television series (Orange is the new black, House of Cards, Stranger Things, Narcos, The Crown, etc.). Often these series were released for entire seasons, a radical change in the forms of television consumption. In this article we are going to get closer to a less known phenomenon: Netflix as a producer of feature films.

In 2015, Netflix began experimenting with original feature films. It sought, on the one hand, to maintain the same groundbreaking spirit as with its series, and thus expand its catalog and retain its subscribers. On the other hand, it wanted to see itself legitimized by the industry through theatrical releases and presence at major international film festivals. It was not easy.

Tensions with the ‘status quo’

Important tensions arose with film exhibitors and festivals due to their policy of simultaneous releases in cinemas and on platforms. Analysts debated the extent to which Netflix could blow up the established traditional strategies of movie releases, based on the existence of a time gap between theatrical and domestic releases (what they call windows), in order to ensure a time of exclusivity.

It can be said that, although in different ways and with many obstacles and failures, Netflix sowed seeds that have sprouted in times of pandemic.

Service, not product

To understand this process, we must bear in mind that Netflix is ​​a brand that wants to avoid labels. In other words, as the expert Timonthy Havens points out, Netflix is ​​not really a ‘product brand’, but a ‘service brand’. Netflix aspires for each viewer to perceive it as something different, close, depending on their tastes (fan of anime, fantasy films, thrillers, documentaries, etc.) and sociodemographic factors. With the help, of course, of its sophisticated algorithm of recommendations.

The same applies to factors such as territory or language. And, probably, this is where Netflix’s strategy differs most clearly from other platforms, which tend to prioritize content of a global nature, with specific bets on local content. Netflix also aspires to be something different and close for local production companies. The company usually [desembarcar] in a strategic territory carefully observing consumption habits, but also its audiovisual sector, and thus establishing relationships with it.

This fluid quality of Netflix facilitates what we call a capillary collaboration with local production companies, on many occasions – not always – small or medium-sized. These are films with generally low costs and that allow producers to secure financing or, if production is finished, reduce risks derived from the costs of promotion and international distribution.

Spanish examples

This is how David Matamoros (Mr. Miyagi Films), producer of El Hoyo, a film presented at festivals such as Sitges in 2019 and acquired by Netflix as an original for its premiere on the platform in 2020, told us for example. It became a global success. in the middle of a pandemic. Other notable recent cases are Secret Origins, by David Galán and Bajo Cero, by Lluís Quílez, both the result of the association of small producers with RTVE or Xtremo, by Daniel Benmayor, the first film from the Showrunner Films production company.

Local movies, international hits

Is it a sustainable strategy? From what we have seen and if we also look at series of local origin but ambition and global impact such as Dark, The Rain, Elite, Kingdom or Unorthodox, it seems so. From the outset they are relevant to subscribers in a specific territory, who make “that” Netflix their own. At the same time they are international phenomena, which increases the catalog and creates a global brand based on exclusivity and variety and are inspiring examples for local producers and emerging talents, who see Netflix as a possible partner.

In any case, with such a large catalog, it is difficult to have a global vision. And it must be borne in mind that Netflix, let’s not forget it keeps the rights, is like a black box: it provides very little data on the consumption of its content and makes very opaque future decisions based on its own economic projections. Even producers are often pretty blind about how their products are performing.

Is there a ‘Netflix style’?

What does seem to be clear is that Netflix, in its determination to avoid fixed labels, seeks to ensure a strong presence in its catalog of commercial productions, with clear and salable concepts. That is why there are those who consider that there is a kind of Netflix style, based on talents and well-known and easy-to-sell formulas, for example through popular genres such as comedy, action, horror or science fiction.

But at the same time it encourages other types of productions of independent origin, different, low-budget and often bought at festivals. And we can add a third type: ambitious, riskier productions that rely on prestigious names that can win awards. This is the case of films such as Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón, The Irishman by Martin Scorsese, Okja by Bong Joon-ho, Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee, The Trial of the Chicago 7, by Aaron Sorkin or Mank, by Fincher himself.

All these strategies together create a really extensive and complex network. A network that adapts to what we perceive in parts, as in that traditional Hindu tale in which a group of blind people touch different parts of an elephant’s body, reaching disparate conclusions about which animal it is.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

