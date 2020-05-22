the incomprehensible censorship, by Disney +, of Daryl Hannah’s butt in & nbsp;Splash& nbsp; (and soon after we reflected on & nbsp;the company’s criteria for doing this), now it’s the turn of the other streaming giant: & nbsp;Netflix. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Those who think that the censorship It is a thing of the past – at least in democratic countries – they should take a tour of social networks – or, in the case at hand, of the digital distribution platforms. If last April we echoed the incomprehensible censorship, by Disney +, of Daryl Hannah’s ass in Splash (and soon after we reflected on the company’s criteria for doing this), now it is the turn of the other giant streaming: Netflix.

Marty McFly flipped through an erotic magazine on the plane that Netflix has removed from Back to the Future II. (Image: Universal Pictures)

@TheJustinProper& nbsp; and the great comparison between versions offered by & nbsp;@ATeRSa_NDUcC, we have reviewed the sequence in which Marty (who this time has traveled to the future in the company of Doc) & nbsp;grab a magazine that Biff drops, and it turns out to be erotic in content. And Netflix, neither short nor lazy,& nbsp; removed a few seconds from the shot where Marty leafed through the pages of the magazine. The result is strange for those who are not familiar with the scene, but for any fan of the film it is a & nbsp;total fudge. “data-reactid =” 27 “> Yes, that’s it. Thanks to the thread shared by the tweeter @TheJustinProper and the great comparison between versions offered by @ATeRSa_NDUcC, we have reviewed the sequence in which Marty (who this time has traveled) to the future in the company of Doc) grab a magazine that Biff drops, and it turns out to be erotic in content. And Netflix, neither short nor lazy, has removed a few seconds of the shot in which Marty leafed through the pages of the magazine. The result is strange for those who are not familiar with the scene, but for any fan of the film it is a total fudge.

Will the company offer explanations in this regard? Is a new wave of censorship looming on streaming platforms? Will we have traveled to the past aboard Doc’s DeLorean?

#Netflix censors this scene from Back to the Future 2. Delete a scene where the cover of an erotic magazine appears.

That if in other movies drugs, sex, violence and others. What a fucking bitch you have to put up with today, man. pic.twitter.com/RyhBNIpSvR – Charblue (@ Charblue1974) May 21, 2020

First Disney + censors a scene where Daryl Hannah’s butt is seen in “1, 2, 3 … Splash” and now Netflix is ​​censoring a shot showing an erotic magazine in “Back to the Future 2”. But what nonsense is this? Where are we going to get to? Unheard of and unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/QYWiK3WFOc – Retro Memories (@RetroMemories) May 21, 2020

First Disney + censors Daryl Hannah’s ass in ‘1,2,3 … splash!’ and now comes Netflix and censorship ‘Back to the Future II’. What the hell is going on ?! https://t.co/fmNh6sMYhu – Juan Arcones (@juanarcones) May 21, 2020

One more (sad) reason to buy movies in physical format. Until the Ministry of Truth decides to kidnap them too, come on. 😑 https://t.co/nHgPKEk31U – V ✏️ C T 🐶 R (@ viktoraki83) May 21, 2020