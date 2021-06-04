Why NASA keeps sending tardigrades and sepiolids into space

Yesterday some bugs had a reserved seat on NASA’s new space mission. Space X’s Dragon space capsule was launched on the latest resupply mission of the International Space Station, and Tardigrades and sepiolids traveled in it.

The first – almost indestructible – are already old acquaintances from space missions and in fact thousands of them ended up on the surface of the Moon. Now they go as guests with the sepiólidas to help us get to know what are the effects of space travel in biological organisms.

A serving of cuttlefish in space (or almost)

Tardigrades, commonly called water bears, are able to survive in extreme conditions. You put them in environments with extremely high temperatures, pressure and radiation and they continue there as if nothing were happening.

Sepiólidas in action. Source: NASA.

That according to NASA makes them the perfect subjects to experiment with and get to know how space flights affect the survival of biological organisms. The idea, therefore, is to know how they manage to be so resistant to try to help future astronauts to take advantage of that knowledge.

The sepiólidas thing is different. There are thousands of microbes in the human body that help us stay healthy, but scientists are not sure how microgravity affects those microbes.

That is the reason why these NASA mission have been sent first cousins ​​of the cuttlefish that we order as a tapa or a portion at the bar. Those sepiolids will be part of a new research program called ‘Microgravity Compression in Animal-Microbe Interactions’, or UMAMI for its acronym in English.

The scientists will study whether gravity has an impact on the relationship between these sepiolids and their symbiotic bacteria. Again the idea is to protect and improve the health of astronauts in future space travel, but the discoveries, they say at NASA, could also serve to improve the quality of life on Earth.

More information | POT