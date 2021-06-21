Why Nadal does not play Wimbledon and Olympics and lost to Djokovic

If sports legends are characterized by something, it is by coming out of each stumbling block strengthened, aided by an environment that tends to become a vital key to their success. This is what happens in the case of Rafael Nadal, which seeks to lick the wounds caused by a grueling clay tour that did not end in the way dreamed of. In an interesting interview with the Tablero Deporte program of RTVE, one of the most important people for Rafa, as is Carlos Moyà, explains openly everything that could have caused the decision that Nadal not compete in either Wimbledon 2021 or the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games. In addition, it offers an interesting tactical explanation of the defeat against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros 2021.

What has led Nadal to make this difficult decision

“The clay court tour was very tough, with a lot of physical and mental pressure. Rafa finished exhausted.” This is how forceful a Moyà was shown who did not hesitate to praise the intelligence of his pupil to interpret the signals of the body and the mind. “He is going to take a well-deserved rest, this is a marathon, a long-distance race in which hard decisions have to be made and he has considered that it is best to stop to come back full of strength. Rafa two years ago reached a point of great mental exhaustion from which it was very difficult to get out and now he has interpreted that he was close to that again. He cannot afford a Grand Slam if he is not at 100%, for all that his image implies, for prestige and for how he is ” , Carlos revealed.

How much the defeat with Djokovic has affected not to play in London or Tokyo

There are many who interpreted this decision by Nadal as something hasty after falling in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2021, but Moyà explains the ins and outs of the matter. “The defeat has not affected as much as the fact that there is a week less than usual to prepare for Wimbledon, as well as the context in which we are with the pandemic. It is difficult on a mental level to face the confinements prior to a great match, to play with little public, etc. This affects Rafa, he is a person who has a great connection with people and it was hard to go to London with a quarantine in between, “says the Balearic player’s coach.

Analysis of the defeat with Djokovic at Roland Garros 2021

Nobody better than a prestigious coach like he is Carlos Moyà to make an interesting reading of the meeting. “It was a game similar to the one they played in Rome a few weeks ago. Everything is very even and it is vital to hit a series of points that can change the balance. Novak was better in those situations, like 5-6 in the third set, but It was also key that Rafa let him into the game when he dominated 5-0 in the first set. Although he ended up closing that set, he had doubts to see how Djokovic raised his level, “he said.

“Many times we talk about tactics, but to win these games you need to be very successful in all your shots. Rafa made too many unforced errors and he was not at his level with the serve or with the backhand. Novak did better, he cornered him very well. on his backside and Rafa could not easily escape from there. We are going to learn a lot from this match, “said a man who was full of praise for Djokovic. “He has an impressive mentality, a determination rarely seen in the history of the sport. All the members of the Big 3 have made each other better,” argued the Spanish coach.