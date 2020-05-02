Why my partner ignores me. | Pexels

Why does my partner ignore me? That is one of the most frequently asked questions in virtual forums in relation to love bonds, because although in a Relationship There must be consideration on both sides, it is also the ideal setting for various misunderstandings.

One might think that someone who ignores you does not love you, but it is not so simple because from previous experiences with other couples, friends and family, you couple and you could have different actions on the attitudes that determine when they ignore you or not, it could also be the result of not establishing limits in relation to authority figures.

A couple can ignore you for various reasons but we will analyze the main ones so that you can recognize which situation is happening to you and not only that, but so that you can dialogue with your partner explaining in the best possible way how it makes you feel.

The goal is to reach a point of agreement, apologize if necessary and especially that it is not repeated so that the relationship does not hurt.

Does your partner ignore you? These could be the reasons

Every couple It is a world, but these are the most common situations where one ignores the other, from simple misunderstandings, to problems that speak of serious problems in the relationship:

For considering yourself more than you

Yes, we talk about those cases where the couple he ignores the other because he thinks he is superior or considers that he is always right and that there is no point in paying attention to the other other than to give him orders or ask him to please him in some way. It is not necessarily given from a man to a woman, there are also reverse cases, it can occur in any couple.

If this is your case, the key here is to set limits from the beginning, from any type of attitude that disrespects us.

Because you are not giving the right arguments and do not want to have a discussion in front of other people, it will wait for them to be alone

Let’s admit it, many times for wanting to impress the couple, we fall into moments where we make a fool of ourselves looking smart, precisely because we avoid scenes, he or she could choose to ignore those comments and explain until later why they did not consider what you contributed.

If it has happened to you, it is important to clarify to the couple how it made you feel and listen to their reasons, they may or may not be valid, but also yours. This will prevent the event from repeating.

Because you wait for an apology, something bothered you

Yes, both men and women can take this attitude when they are offended and do not receive an apology from us. The detail here is that no one is a fortune teller and we cannot assume from our couple.

In this case, the detail is to ask him how he feels, if something bothers him and if he insists that “nothing”, then it could prevent you from knowing what bothered him. They need to talk but don’t beg either, maybe they don’t feel ready or ready to talk.

Because there is someone else getting your attention at that moment

And it doesn’t necessarily have to do with infidelity! Being with his parents, with his boss, a figure he considers to be authority, could cause confusion about who should be his priority and although, after him, there is the coupleWhen it comes to a recent relationship or where no real boundaries have been discussed, this confusion could occur.

In this case too it is important that you make your partner feel about how you feel, so that he or she explains his reasons and understands his mistake, since he cannot remedy what he does not know he did. Yes, it can be annoying but it must be spoken so that it is not repeated and mark the limits or priorities that are necessary.

Because he doesn’t love you anymore, he wants you to end the relationship

This occurs in relations they take a long time and where the spark has gone out. The habit can take us to a state of comfort where we assume certain attitudes as normal or daily, but that does not make them correct.

If you constantly feel ignored by you coupleDo not hesitate to let them know, be clear with what you feel, what you expect and listen to their reasons to know if this feeling is real or misinterpreted, also to know if the relationship is in a position to continue or will it be better for everyone to their way.

