Everything is going well in one love relationshipUntil our partner asks us for a radical change, we could accept to keep him happy but at what cost and what would it really entail? In the midst of all those requests could be pausing your professional life, Why does my partner not want me to work?

While, there are people who are happy dedicating themselves to the home, there are others to whom exercising a profession or a profession gives them fulfillmentThere is also the fact that they earn their own money and with it their independence, it gives them a huge sense of satisfaction, but This is not always compatible with what the couple wants.

Days ago we talked about the reasons why the couple commits an infidelity and pointed out that a lot had to do personal insecurities, well, work and the economy are part of that group.

Several people create truly wonderful relationships, but when they formalize everything changes radically and it is when in many occasions, one asks the other to dedicate himself to the home, there are cases where he does not ask for it but practically orders it and conflicts arise. For starters, a couple should never impose something like this on the other without discussing it.

Why does my partner not want me to work? Reasons and alternatives

Working away from home is not only a source of income, it is also a way of recognizing our abilities, weaknesses, forming friendships, learning about other ideas, learning from the environment and not seeing our home and our partner as an absolute and perfect idea. .

The Exposing ourselves abroad allows us to see the reality of various situations and gives us the courage to face them. Instead of enduring them, if your partner asks you not to work, it could well be for the following:

Economic control

A woman who works is someone who will receive a salary and for this, her contribution to the home could be very helpful, but it also deprives her partner of the way to use that money.

In addition, that money also allows the woman not to feel obliged to stay with him, since materially she could be anywhere without the need to endure what hurts or bothers her in some way.

Envy

Another reason why some men do not want a woman to work is because they do not like that she earn more money than him or that she has more professional recognition, it could even deprive her of continuing her studies. The detail is that this shows that he feels the need to be superior to her and that is a great brake on love.

In a couple relationship it is not about who is more than the other but about how far they can go together.

Why my partner doesn't want me to work.





Jealousy

We are talking about cases where it bothers the man that the woman has a relationship with other people, including men, since he tends to think that any of them could steal his love or consider him a dangerous situation for her where any of his partners could take advantage of him.

The detail is that he must trust what his partner feels for him and that he will be able to defend him, but also trust that she will not provoke them if something were to happen.

Stereotypes about female labor

Here come the men who consider that a woman should not work outside the home because it is her job to take care of the family, the home, the children and she has no real reason other than to believe that “this is how it should be”.

You will not only exercise this way of thinking with your partner but also with the daughters you may have and this could lead you to force them to be in dangerous marriages, where they can be the target of all kinds of abuse.

Influence of authority people in your life

Perhaps he sees no problem with his partner working outside the home, but the constant criticism of authority people in his life as religious leaders, family or friends, can cause so much pressure that he then chooses to make this request to his partner.

Here the problem lies in how fragile it is to social pressure and in that it must put a limit for the good of the relationship, because as well as allowing others to comment on that aspect, they will do so on others such as children, the house, financial management and more.

In any of those cases, It is not that the man imposes and the woman obeys, but that both agree on the decision made, that they consider their possibilities and that they see with realism what each of their decisions implies. When not, then there are relationship problems and if they are not resolved, they will eventually come to an end.

