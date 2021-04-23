Why mushrooms are the best natural medicine against cancer

Photo: Image by Barbroforsberg on Pixabay / Pixabay

Cancer is one of the most violent diseases that exist and it is one of the main causes of death in the world. It is a disease that occurs with the presence of abnormal cells that divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissues. The truth is that every day more people are interested in preventing its appearance in a natural way, not in vain it is a hot topic in various currents of naturopathic and alternative medicine. Based on this, much has been said about the immense medicinal power of mushrooms And it is a fact that after reading this it is very likely that you will be even more surprised about its benefits. A new study shows that adding just 18 grams of mushrooms to daily meals reduces the risk of cancer by 45% Marvelous!

As its name indicates medicinal mushrooms They are used as natural medicines and not only are they incredibly powerful, they lack any side effects. The truth is that mushrooms have been used for hundreds of years, especially in Asian countries to treat all kinds of infections. In fact in Japan and China, medicinal mushrooms have been approved for more than 30 years as an adjunct to standard cancer treatments. It is also wonderful to know that mushrooms have been used safely in these cultures for a long time, alone or in addition to traditional cancer treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Even more surprising is knowing that in Asia there are more than 100 types of fungi to treat cancer, among the most common are the following variants: Ganoderma lucidum (reishi), Trametes versicolor or Coriolus versicolor (turkey tail), Lentinus edodes ( shiitake) and Grifola frondosa (maitake). Although it is true that we currently have numerous scientific references that support the medicinal power of certain types of mushrooms, They are known to strongly affect the immune systemThey stop or slow the growth of certain types of tumors and even have the power to destroy tumor cells.

A new study comes with extraordinary news and adds to a growing body of evidence that integrating mushrooms in our meals reduces the risk of contracting cancer. American scientific experts from the Penn State Cancer Institute team conducted an analysis of 17 cancer studies published between 1966 and 2020, with the main objective of determining the link between the consumption of mushrooms and the disease. And their findings were surprising: They found that eating just 18 grams of mushrooms reduced the risk of contracting the disease by 45%, it is worth mentioning that 18 grams they equal about one-eighth to one-fourth of a full cup.

“Overall, these findings provide important evidence for the protective effects of fungi against cancer,” said study author John Richie, professor of public health sciences and pharmacology at the Penn State Cancer Institute. It also clarifies that it is important to take into account that 18 grams is a “very approximate estimate”, Although the data suggests that the more mushrooms we eat, the lower the risk of cancer. That is why the dose for each person will be quite variable, in addition there are other factors to consider such as the type of mushroom, if they are cooked and how.

The truth is that mushrooms are a food of plant origin of immense nutritional power, they are a good source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. They have a long history of use in Asian medicines, however their potential health benefits have been talked about more forcefully in recent decades. Specifically, it is known that current studies suggest that they are a powerful anti-inflammatory and powerful ally antioxidant. Specifically, its content in a substance has caught the attention of scientists and researchers called ergothionein, an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory unique in fungi that humans are not able to synthesize.

As simple as that: the hongos are the highest dietary source of ergothionein, which is a unique and very powerful antioxidant and cell protector. Replenishing certain antioxidants in the body has been found to be helpful in protecting it against the devastating effects of oxidative stress, thereby also reducing the risk of cancer. Regarding the most recommended variants, it is known that the shiitake, oyster, maitake and king oyster mushrooms, have higher amounts of ergothionein than white button, cremini, and portabello mushrooms.

The analysis carried out by specialists from Penn State University includes data from more than 19,500 cancer patients, found that people who incorporated any variety of mushrooms into their daily diets had a lower risk of cancer. This means that although there are variants with higher ergothionein content, the simple dietary habit of integrating several variants in the daily meals will not be protecting against cancer.

Another interesting fact is that specific cancers were examined and with this the researchers observed the strongest associations for breast cancer. The truth is that there is much research work to be done, finally the more we know about the protective effects of fungi, the better diets can be established.

It is also known that in a particular way they are a good ally in fighting prostate cancer. In 2019, researchers from Tohoku University in Japan reported a link between eating mushrooms and a lower risk of prostate cancer. The experts included 36,499 men between the ages of 40 and 79 in Miyagi and Ohsaki, Japan. Participants who ate mushrooms once or twice a week they had an 8% lower risk of developing prostate cancer, compared to those who ate mushrooms less than once a week. More? Those who ate mushrooms three or more times a week had a 17% lower risk than those who ate mushrooms less than once a week.

There are also other valuable references such as the data released by the New York Medical Center team, in which they reported on the anticancer properties of Maitake mushroom used in Chinese cuisine. The combination of a tiny concentrated extract of the mushroom with an anticancer protein called interferon alpha, reduced the growth of cancer cells of the bladder and prostate in patients by up to 75%.

We can conclude that the research is promising, in addition, mushrooms are so wonderful that they are linked to other benefits: they protect us from diseases, strengthen the immune system, are very nutritious and a great natural ally for cognitive decline. Now you know, Eating more mushrooms can be your best ally in preventing cancer.

