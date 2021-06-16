Why Muay Thai is one of the most effective martial arts

Created over hundreds of years ago, the Muay Thai martial art is known for its tremendous power, maximum efficiency, and simplicity. Often referred to as “The Art of the Eight Limbs,” Muay Thai uses a beautiful symphony of kicks, punches, knees, and elbows with fluidity and grace.

Muay Thai is now one of the best known and most practiced martial arts in the world. It has proven effective, which is why it is the most common basis for striking in the growing world of mixed martial arts.

9It is widely known as the most effective hitting art in the world.

Muay Thai is by far the most effective hitting art in the world. Muay Thai has been tested in competitions and real situations for hundreds of years, refining the art to be fast, efficient, and powerful. Furthermore, its constant testing in combat by skilled practitioners has caused every aspect of the art to be developed to the full.

NextVideo | Mixed Martial Arts Master “Destroy” Wing Chun Kung Fu Master in Seconds

Sports Journalist of the CPD. Driver at @MMAUNORadio.