With rumors about the development of an Ironheart series, the debate opens on whether Morgan Stark should take on the role at UCM, or on the contrary be Riri Williams.

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of Tony Stark’s Iron Man stage at UCM. However, it appears that Marvel will revive the Iron Man name in the not-too-distant future at Disney +. Rumors indicate that Disney is developing an Ironheart series for the Disney + streaming service, joining the series. The Falcon nad the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel, which will present the next generations of heroes who pick up the cloak of those left behind.

However, a minority Internet fans argued that Riri Williams should never be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a number of reasons, and they claim that Morgan Stark, Tony’s daughter featured in Endgame, should pick up the cloak. While Morgan may seem like the logical choice to put on his father’s cloak, Riri is the only one who can wear the metal suit.

MORGAN STARK CANNOT WEAR THE SUIT

While there is a deleted scene with an older version of Morgan Stark, the younger one, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, is six years old. Even assuming Ironheart takes two or three years to get to Disney +, that leaves Morgan at the age of eight or nine. There’s simply no way a nine-year-old girl can effectively pilot the Iron Man suit or have one designed to fit her still-growing body. On the other hand, a fifteen-year-old girl can put on a suit, be alert enough to react to stimuli, and have the knowledge to fight.

There has been no indication that Morgan is particularly tech-savvy. Sure, she’s Tony’s daughter, but she’s also Pepper Potts’ daughter. Both are geniuses, although Potts is more of a business genius than a technology genius. Unlike Tony, who grew up under the influence of Howard Stark, Morgan grew up with his father’s love and very little knowledge of his father’s legacy as a technological genius, only as a hero who gave his life for Earth. There is little reason to believe that a young woman who had to let her father go would really want to be a hero after that. It is possible that Morgan Stark is not only unable to create an Iron Man suit, but he probably has deep trauma associated with it as that is what his father was wearing when he died.

One argument given as to why Morgan would be more suitable for the Iron Man suit than Riri is that Morgan has access to his father’s technology. Riri is just a girl, while Morgan is the heir to the Stark fortune, and therefore the only one who can build an Iron Man suit. The technology may be too advanced for Riri to build. After all, the best scientists at Stark Industries, who would later build Mysterio’s armament, were unable to discover the arc reactor technology. But then again, neither would Riri. Technology is always based on what came before. By the time the Avengers came out, Stark’s clean energy system using the Arc Reactor had become conventional enough to power all of New York City. Multiple people in Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were able to build replica Iron Man costumes on their own using debris. All this technological advance affects society.

There is no reason why Riri cannot recreate outdated technology that was even being copied by great engineers at the time. People often forget that Riri Williams built her suit at MIT while on a fifteen-year scholarship, before refining and updating her model. She is not just a random girl, she is a prodigy on par with Stark. For Riri Williams / Ironheart, building an Iron Man suit is comparable to a boy from the early 2000s who was building a laptop. Sure, it wouldn’t be easy and fifteen years ago it would have been impossible, but times change and technology advances.

SOME PEOPLE ONLY HATE RIRI

Deep down, some people just don’t want Riri Williams as Ironheart. Although some have very just reasons for not wanting her as a character, the most radical argue things like that she is a black girl. Many characters, such as Miles Morales or Kamala Khan, received a racist reaction initially before increasing their popularity, but for some reason, the same cannot be said for Riri.

For some reason, Riri’s creation as the new Iron Man who was essentially replacing Tony (for about a year) stirred the pot for fans who cling to sexist and racist leanings. Many critics capitalized on this widespread hatred towards Riri and other characters like her to create her personal brand of angry comic book critics online, which ultimately amounted to screaming about how horrible Riri was as a character.

Riri’s character, especially after becoming Ironheart, has become much more nuanced over the years as new screenwriters crafted her character. Still, the reaction continues. It’s unclear whether people hate her because they don’t believe a teenage girl can build an Iron Man outfit or because they hate a fifteen-year-old black girl proudly named Iron Man, before discovering her own identity as a hero after realizing what it was really like to be a hero. Regardless, Riri’s story is an coming-of-age story that just can’t work if she was born in the Stark dynasty.

Another theory is that Riri or Morgan are not the ones to become Ironheart, and Marvel Studios think about reconverting an already known character to pick up the Iron Man cloak, in that aspect Shuri the sister of Black Panther would be the perfect replacement fits with Riri’s description, mastered the technology, and is capable of creating advanced costumes like the ones we can see in the solo movie with the King of Wakanda, so creating a vibranium armor with weapons and the capabilities that the last armor of Tony should be child’s play for her. In fact, one of the theories that exist is that Shuri herself collaborated with Tony in developing the armor he wears in Infinity War. And reconverting characters would not be the first time we saw him at the UCM as we could see with the Red Skull. In this regard, the Black Panther sequel would be the ideal setting to present her as Ironheart.

Whatever the case at UCM, if Morgan Stark inherited the suit it would indicate that being a hero is dynastic, a cloak handed down. While it’s a good idea for an inherited character like Morgan, this action would run counter to the message from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that everyone can be a hero.