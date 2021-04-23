why more and more countries are turning to the Russian vaccine against COVID-19

The scientific results were clear. A comment published in The Lancet concluded: “Another vaccine can now join the fight to reduce the incidence of covid-19.”

Although the impact of Sputnik V is unlikely to rival that of Sputnik 1, the first satellite in history to set off the space race, it remains an important commodity at a time when vaccines are urgently needed.

Besides meaning “satellite” in Russian, Sputnik also means “traveling companion.” More and more countries want to get out of the pandemic using it as one of their options.

Sputnik V uses a viral vector platform –which uses a harmless virus to introduce genetic material from the virus that causes COVID into your immune system– like Oxford / AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines do. It was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has also participated in the development of vaccines against Ebola and MERS.

Sputnik V has two fundamental advantages that facilitate its distribution: it is one of the cheapest vaccines and can be easily transported. With a price of 10 dollars (8.3 euros) per dose – the same as Johnson & Johnson’s – Sputnik V is only surpassed in cost by the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, which costs 4 dollars (3.3 euros) per dose. This means that Sputnik V is more accessible to many countries struggling with the cost of vaccinating their population.

Like the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, Sputnik V does not require specialized storage. Its liquid version can be stored at home freezer temperatures. A version is being developed that can be stored at refrigerator temperatures and a powder version is also available.

Sputnik V’s lower cost and less logistics complexity, originally seen as a way to easily get the vaccine to remote regions of Russia, is also attracting many outside the country.

Diversification of supply

Many vaccine supply chains are currently in trouble. Moderna recently halved a scheduled delivery to Canada due to production capacity issues. India, facing a spike in cases, is using its vaccine production primarily for the domestic market, halting exports in March 2021. In the United States, 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson had to be disposed of after a factory error.

The Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is restricted to certain ages in some countries, while Johnson & Johnson postponed its launch in Europe due to rare detected adverse effects. All of this puts additional pressure on the Pfizer / BioNtech supply chain.

These issues have demonstrated the importance of working with a number of vaccine providers. Working with multiple suppliers is standard supply chain practice. It reduces dependence on a single source and also enables customers to order based on demand in excess of what a single supplier can meet.

The European Commission has been negotiating intensively to create a diversified portfolio of vaccines for EU citizens at fair prices. Contracts have been signed with six promising vaccine developers to secure a portfolio of more than 2.6 billion doses. There is widespread indecision about the adoption of Sputnik V within Europe, but Russia has a growing presence in the vaccine market.

Complex decisions

Sputnik V is still under review by the European Medicines Agency. Globally, 57 countries have authorized its use, raising questions about when it will be available in the EU. At the moment there are not enough doses of other vaccines available in the EU to meet demand, so the desire for new options is important.

The EU often struggles to find a unified voice on Russia, as attitudes towards the country and historical relations with it are very diverse across Europe. On the Sputnik V affair, there are increasing calls for cautious pragmatism. But it is a very political issue. Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matović formally resigned amid a political scandal sparked by a secret deal to buy doses of Sputnik V.

EU Member States can reach separate agreements with vaccine manufacturers that have not signed agreements with the EU. Austria, Hungary and Slovakia have ordered Sputnik V, but only Hungary has developed it to date.

The Czech Republic, Germany and Austria are trying to get supplies of the vaccine, but have insisted that it will only be used when the European Medicines Agency gives the go-ahead. As with other vaccines, deliveries are unlikely to be immediate.

Global impact

The covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge that requires global solutions. All countries that have developed and are producing vaccines are wielding considerable soft power. Debates over vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy often overshadow the need for international cooperation.

As with other vaccines, Sputnik V’s production capacity is expanding around the world, the latest to join the list of producers has been South Korea. Countries are producing it for their domestic markets, as well as relying on imports from Russia. As production has so far been a major bottleneck for other vaccines, this adds much-needed capacity.

Considerations of efficacy versus variants, cost, and availability will be crucial, and a broader range of deployed vaccines can be very beneficial.

Considering all available options is a sensible approach given the setbacks in vaccine risk, supply, and approval delays we’ve seen to date. Strategically considering a wide range of vaccine candidates is commendable. You have to act with due diligence. Ultimately, the transparency of this process will build public trust.