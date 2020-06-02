When you are new to the area of ​​marketing such as SMEs, it can be difficult to identify where we are going wrong and why we are not getting the desired results.

This is why every brand should be aware of the different marketing strategies that will help us to understand everything from the strengths of the brand to the characteristics of the consumers.

There are 4 basic needs to implement a marketing model:

· Need to locate marketing and direct it to the study of long-term value exchange relationships and its exploration, creation and delivery processes.

· Need to clarify the role of what is really strategic, in relation to operational issues (tactics), which have been rewarded since the 1960s.

· Need to really know consumer demand issues, as most small brands focus on production and supply issues.

· Need to define a marketing model capable of organizing the conceptualization of marketing in general.

This led Kotler to rethink many studies already carried out in his work, in order to improve these aspects and obtain better results.

What is a holistic marketing scheme?

This focuses on three activities of exploration, creation and delivery of value, and aims to explain how the economy, markets and the relationship within it have changed with the emergence of new technologies.

It is not a change that happened overnight, these have been seen little by little and most likely continue to emerge on a daily basis. This model focuses on just this, like getting a brand to adapt to these changes.

Competitive platforms:

· Market offers: Analyzed as micro transactions driven by discounts, these can be for frequent customers. In this way you achieve that the consumers become loyal and recommend your business.

· Business architecture: In this are the branches and characteristics of each one, it is important to know which aspects should be modified and which are having the expected results.

· Marketing activities: Some of the reasons to venture into marketing is to look for a field that combines hobbies with work, in addition to attracting a certain group, since by introducing an artistic hobby you may have.

For this, a data collection and analysis is carried out to recognize the strengths of the company and at the same time learn about new trends and characteristics of consumption.

· Operational system

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299