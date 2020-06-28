Smartphones are much heavier than in the past. Bigger screens, bigger battery and construction materials are the main culprits.

Mobile phones have changed a lot over the years. Before smartphones existed when we only used mobiles to make voice calls, send text messages or play snake, the only thing we were interested in was that the smaller the better. Once smartphones came into our lives and with them we began to consume more and more multimedia content, our priorities changed. Today we are looking for phones with large screens and large capacity batteries.

There are exceptions such as Apple’s new iPhone SE but the truth is that the Android user does not want small screens. Huawei has already warned us and it is that they would never imitate Apple’s movements. This among other reasons has caused the terminals to become heavier, you just have to see the graph made by Phone Arena to realize it.

Phones are better over time but also much heavier

Take Samsung and Apple as an example, Possibly the two companies that sell the most phones today and compare their devices from before with those of today. Apple’s iPhone 3GS weighed 135 grams, the fantastic Galaxy S a little less, 118 grams. The curious thing is that while Samsung has been making heavier phones each time until reaching 163 grams of the current S20, whose complete analysis you can consult at the following link, the case of Apple is not identical.

With the iPhone 5, the Cupertino company got a very compact and light enough terminal for the joy of a few. However this would soon change since Apple would change its mind and start making phones with larger screens and therefore heavier. The last example, its iPhone 11, the best-selling phone today with a weight of 194 grams.

But beware, larger screens are not the only cause of the greatest weight in today’s mobile terminals. While many old terminals were made of plastic -Samsung used it until recently in its high ranges- today glass and metal are the most used materials by premium devices. Obviously this has also caused greater weight. And we cannot forget the increase in batteries either. Because mobile devices with bigger screens and more powerful hardware, require batteries with a higher number of mAh.

The future? Let no one expect lighter phones. Barring a drastic change, the phones will become increasingly powerful, large, and heavy. To this we must add devices dedicated to gaming (very large screens, large batteries and very heavy) or folding terminals, which can more or less double the weight of a normal smartphone. So if you were expecting to find compact and lightweight phones… sorry, years ago they stopped being manufactured.

