why miners are buying huge amounts of this mineral when they can mine it themselves

The Fukushima disaster still echoes. A decade ago, a pound of triuranium octaoxide (U3O8), the most stable uranium oxide, was paid for over $ 80. Since the accident, the price of this abundant and important mineral fell below $ 30 and has not recovered since. A decade where uranium has been very little valued despite its relevance in the production of nuclear energy, which we remember is the main source of energy in Spain for years.

But in the last few weeks something has changed. A total of 10.5 million pounds of uranium have been acquired between investors and the uranium miners themselves, according to the Wall Street Journal. An enormous amount for a few weeks, considering that the market moves between 60 and 80 million pounds of uranium a year.

The uranium industry wants to forget Fukushima

Uranium mine in Kakadu National Park (Australia). Image: Wikimedia

After a decade with a low profile, the uranium industry wants to reposition itself, as they believe that due to the increase in energy demand and the progressive abandonment of fossil fuels, uranium has great potential to become a highly sought-after mineral.

Uranium is used to produce nuclear energy, but due to its environmental impact and accidents, its use does not have a good image. Now, with the return of the US to the Paris Agreement and the fight against climate change, nuclear energy can be of great help. Specialized analysts such as the company UxC LLC estimate that the unmet demand will grow significantly and that much more uranium will be needed than at present.

Faced with this anticipated situation, the situation is occurring that the uranium miners themselves, in addition to maintaining their own excavations, are investing enormous amounts in buying uranium from other companies rather than investing in new mines.

According to the Global X Uranium ETF, the number of operations related to uranium has grown by 78% since the end of October. An unprecedented growth in the last decade where it is seen that mining companies are buying the material directly.

Despite being a very abundant material, between 70 and 80% of sales are made between a few companies, since they are usually long-term contracts and related to nuclear plants.

These mining companies would be buying uranium to make sure they have Sufficient reserves for when new deals appear, being the cases of large companies such as Cameco of Canada or Kazatomprom, a national company of Kazakhstan. But smaller companies are also interested, such as Canada’s Denison, which would have acquired 2.5 million pounds of uranium for about $ 74 million.

An investment to be able to supply uranium while your mine is not ready. And it is that this acquisition of uranium on the one hand interests them because they expect its price to rise and on the other it allows them to guarantee their customers that they will have Sufficient reserves even if your mines experience delays or experience technical or administrative problems. A planning of the uranium reserves is very important because the contracts are long-term and many guarantees are required to ensure supply.

“Is a industry that is returning after a decade in the cold “, describes Kevin Smith, traxys Group energy minerals trader. A possible resurgence of uranium that points to 2023-2025 as the time when the change should begin to be noticed, since within a few years the opening of new mines It will be then when we will see if this bet of the uranium miners themselves comes out well or if it is a failed attempt to revive a mineral with many competitors.

In Engadget | Palladium is already more expensive than gold: why this precious metal is so valuable for our cars and electronic devices