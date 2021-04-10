Why Miley Cyrus’ NSFW Bathtub Selfie Is Golden

Miley Cyrus is going for the gold — with her teeth, that is.

The “Angels Like You” singer took to her Instagram Story April 9 to post a video of herself lounging in her bathtub. Naked, the artist covered her chest as she grinned for the camera, revealing a new set of gold grills on her bottom teeth.

It’s been a minute since fans have seen Miley with gold caps on her teeth. Back in 2013, the Hannah Montana alum famously officially broke out of her Disney Channel darling mold in her eyebrow-raising video for “We Can’t Stop.” At the beginning of the video, Miley pops in a set of grills and scowls at the camera.

It’s not the first time she’s revisited her past. In fact, just last month the star penned a heartfelt letter to her former Disney character in honor of Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary.

“Although you are considered to be an ‘alter-ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands,” Miley wrote. “We had an equal exchange in which you provided me with a superlative amount of fame in return to the anonymity I could gift to you.”

But, as Miley noted, a lot has changed. “You were a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down,” she continued. “I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing ‘I Love Rock n’ Roll ‘against a white wall in my mom’s friend’s kitchen on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality. You and I have been through it all, my friend. ”