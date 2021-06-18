Why might Windows 11 not work on your old computer?

Upgrade to Windows 11 it might not be as easy as it sounds. The new Microsoft operating system, in addition to raising the minimum installation requirements, would request TPM 2.0, a feature that provides additional hardware-based security, mandatory since 2016.

While the data found in the leaked version of Windows 11 indicates that it could be upgraded from previous versions such as Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10, this could be complicated due to hardware requirements.

Until June 24, the day of Microsoft’s big event, there will be no official information on Windows 11. However, the build leaked earlier this week makes it clear that hardware requirements will be higher than Windows 10.

Minimum requirements to install Windows 11

2-core processor 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage Secure BootTPM 2.0

The first three requirements should not be a problem to install Windows 11 on computers manufactured in the last decade. However, the picture changes with the last two, Secure Boot and TPM 2.0, the latter being the most difficult to achieve in teams with a few years.

Secure Boot is a mandatory security standard since 2013. It is a firmware in charge of verifying the signature of each element of the boot software, including UEFI firmware drivers, EFI applications and the operating system.

Credit: Windows Central

TPM was an optional security standard, but since 2016, version 2.0 became mandatory to certify Windows 10 computers. This means that, from that date, all manufacturers who want to offer compatibility with recent Microsoft operating systems, including Windows 11, must include it.

It is basically a hardware module designed to offer secure authentication mechanisms. When these are done through software, the access is vulnerable to possible attacks, when running through TPM 2.0 it is much more difficult to compromise the security of the data.

How do you know if a computer has TPM 2.0?

In short, if you do not have all the requirements mentioned above, Microsoft may prevent you from updating to Windows 11. In the case of the most complicated, TPM 2.0, it is possible to verify if the computer has it, following these steps:

Press Windows + R to access Run. In Run, type “tpm.msc” (without quotes) and press OK. A window will show the TPM Manager with information.

In case the system indicates that this security module is not available, there is still one last hope to install Windows 11. TPM may be disabled in the UEFI BIOS. It can be activated from the Setup configuration of each computer.

