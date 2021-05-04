Why might the future of Gleyber Torres be envisioned outside shortstop?

By Yirsandy Rodríguez

Since joining the organization in 2016, we could say that Venezuelan infielder Gleyber Torres has been one of the talented players the New York Yankees envision for the future.

The 24-year-old Torres’ impact hardly lingered, and by 2018 in his debut he showed the virtues of his power with 24 homers, 77 RBIs and .820 OPS in 123 games during his 21-year-old season. And, to the following campaign, in 2019, he added 38 bombings and 90 RBIs. During those first two seasons (2018-2019), Gleyber appeared in 267 (82.4%) of the Yankees’ 324 games, standing out in both years as an All-Star player. On the field, most of the time he was used as a second baseman (174 games), but he also started multiple games at shortstop (98).

Truth be told, we can’t be entirely sure that Gleyber Torres’ best results were when he played second base, as his offensive performance as a starting shortstop was consistent. However, what we can affirm as fact is that Torres has registered his most stable numbers playing second base. The reason? Yes, it has happened simply because Gleyber is a natural second baseman, not a shortstop.

In fact, his struggles last season started to set off alarms, especially since mistakes on the field seemed to influence his offensive performance more than usual. Gleyber Torres made nine misfires in 40 games started last year, and ended up fielding for a dismal .933 average. In this season start, he has made three mistakes and recorded participation in just seven double play plays during his 229.2 innings played defensively.

While his .970 fielding average so far this year is not among the worst of his career playing shortstop, several of his defensive inaccuracies have been far more perplexing — including no-mistake plays. And that, unlike his early years with the Yankees, has exacerbated the situation because he is costing the team defeats.

Obviously, there are quantifiable errors, but others are not. And in this sense, we do not have a statistic that tells us how much the errors are pressing Gleyber Torres. No, we will never know for sure. But we can see how his power has been reduced this year in his first 111 home run appearances. Additionally, Gleyber has hit a single hit over 400-ft (402) and exhibits one of the worst exit velocities (85.3 mph) for qualified hitters.

In other words, the Yankees not only need to start thinking about Gleyber’s future as an infield player, but also to what extent they will remain patient if the defensive inconsistency continues to worsen. Undoubtedly, to play fully, any player needs to feel good in the position where he is performing. And, at least at this start to the season, the daily rhythm has shown that Gleyber needs it.

“I think the important thing is to continue to reinforce much of the progress that he has legitimately made,” Boone said of Gleyber Torres in early April. “Whether it’s from all the reps we saw in spring training, the routine, the work he’s doing, you have to keep leaning on that and believing in that and trusting that, because he (Gleyber) has all the capabilities to be able to. go out there (to the diamond) and do it ”.

Categorically, Boone seems to be in the line of thinking that tries to offer total confidence to Gleyber Torres, while analyzing his projection as shortstop. Yes, I know this topic could be debatable, but statistics always help us consider to what limits we should defend our arguments:

Gleyber Torres’ career performance

SS: 154 games started, 142 complete games, -12 Defensive Runs Saved, 3.69 Rank Factor, .971 Fielding Average. 2B: 168 games started, 154 complete games, -6 Defensive Runs Saved, 4.02 Rank Factor, .982 Fielding Average.

That’s what some of the more common defensive metrics try to tell us: Gleyber Torres’ skills and reaction are more in line with the routine of a second baseman — and maybe even a third baseman or corner outfielder, preferably left-wing. the daily pressure a major league shortstop must face.

Here’s a look at that very poorly timed throwing error by Gleyber Torres. pic.twitter.com/UcqUj8HXBt – Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) April 8, 2021

I’m sure the Yankees have evaluated their work and are trying to figure it out as the season progresses, but I still believe this story will end with the search for a natural shortstop among the best available competitors soon in free agency.

On the near horizon, a class of star-studded shortstops are expected to reach free agency after this season, which would translate into a sizable opening for the Yankees and other teams. The variety of options could be rewarding: Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story and Corey Seager will likely hit the free-agent market.

What will the Yankees do when this happens if an established shortstop is available? How much would an insertable acquisition affect (and / or reinforce) the Yankees’ defensive infield setup? Would the Yankees be able to faithfully trust Gleyber to pick up the right pace at shortstop?

Would Gleyber Torres return to second base, while LeMahieu’s defensive ability would be sent to cover first base? Or would Gleyber be bait for a possible trade?

Could Gleyber move to third base? Now we can’t adequately answer these questions, but the development of the season could even force the Yankees to make inside moves with their infield players.

Of course, the most important thing is that everyone is healthy and available. So, we’ll see if Gleyber Torres can really adjust to his usual plate production, even if he can’t handle the pressure of being the New York Yankees’ No. 6 player every day.

Here we will be pending!

(Photo: Gleyber Torres / New York Yankees, MLB)