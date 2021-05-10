Why might the fourth stimulus check issue resurface in Congress this week?

After several days of recess, this week the congressmen return to the Capitol and have as a priority the economic agenda of the president Joe biden.

There are several issues facing Democratic leaders, but the main one is creating a bipartisan path to pass the $ 2.25 trillion and $ 1.8 trillion American Jobs Plan and the Plan for American Families, respectively.

Also a group of more than 70 representatives and senators they could put the option of a fourth stimulus check on the table, after President Biden ignored their formal requests through two letters signed by high-ranking members, including the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Bernie sanders (Vermont).

On that plan, none of the Democratic leaders, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), Senate Majority Leader, have publicly spoken in favor.

According to sources consulted by this newspaper Fourth Stimulus Check Plan Hard to Advance in Congress, coupled with the fact that there is no concrete project to integrate it into President Biden’s economic package.

Democrats must regroup to approve projects that represent investments of $ 4 trillion from the president and it is possible that they will try to do so with the Reconciliation rule, the same one they applied for the American Rescue Plan.

One of the biggest challenges will be the approval of spending for different direct benefits to families, such as the extension to 2025 of the Child Tax Credit, which would send $ 3,600 dollars annually for children under 6 years of age and up to $ 3,000 dollars for children between 6 and 17 years old.

In addition to this, activist groups have pressured both President Biden and congressmen to integrate a modified immigration reform into the approvals, which allows citizenship to some five million undocumented people, considered essential workers and among whom are the ‘dreamers ‘.

The scenario is not simple, much less for a fourth stimulus check, which has been in public opinion after the spokesperson’s comments. Jen psaki, about what “One would wait” to see what the congressmen propose on a similar aid to $ 1,400 dollars.

Republicans are practically against the projects of President Biden and the minority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), announced that it will focus on “stopping the current administration.”

However, Democrats are willing to use available resources, such as the aforementioned Reconciliation rule, which would not require Republican votes, although there are some that could affect that plan, such as Joe manchin (West Virginia).

“It’s about seizing the moment. The moment is now ”, considered the Democratic representative Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut), chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

Improves the economy

Last week, the Secretary of the Treasury, Janet yellen defended the importance of the stimulus check that continues to be distributed by the IRS, noting that it has allowed an increase in consumption.

“We saw very solid spending (consumer spending) in the first quarter of the year,” he said at a press conference. “The stimulus controls that were issued stimulated an increase in spending. We are seeing that the services begin to recover from very low levels ”.

He added that the ARP will continue to provide benefits as they are released. new funds from different programs, while advancing the vaccination plan at the national level.

“I have absolutely no doubt that the money that the ARP has put in and will continue to distribute in the coming months will boost spending.”he insisted. “And as spaces are opened with more success with vaccines during the pandemic, people will go back to eating out, traveling and doing everything they did.”

He acknowledged that the US is still below its best moment in terms of employment, but he saw a recovery.

“We are still below 8.2 million net jobs from where we were in February 2020”, He said. “That’s a big hole and we’re going to hit back, but … it’s going to take a little time.”

Yellen did not mention a fourth stimulus check as part of the Biden Administration’s economic plans.