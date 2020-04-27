As mobile devices are taking over our daily lives and traditional computers are losing ground and staying more for professional and / or niche users, Apple sees how your accessories division is earning more income thanks in part to good ideas like the AirPods, the Apple Watch or the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. And the pace is not expected to stop, because there is talk of possible future successes like the AirTags or those modular studio headphones that are have leaked in rumor mill.

With this situation, it would not surprise me that in the offices of Apple Park (or from home in the times of pandemic that run as I write these lines) they were doing brainstorming sessions to see what accessories Apple can manufacture and sell in the future to continue taking advantage of that reef. AND There is a market that Apple has not directly touched and it could be a nest of opportunities: that of NAS.

You’ve probably heard of them before if you’re tech-savvy. NAS (or Network Attached Storage) are devices that host hard drives and connect directly to our router and, together with a built-in processor and RAM, offer a variety of services beyond simple shared storage on the local network of our house. Our Xataka colleagues have an excellent introductory guide to them.

Broadly speaking, and always speaking in the domestic sphere, a NAS is usually used to store Backups, to download content, to manage multimedia libraries (and access them remotely) and even to mount a web server. We can even manage to manage P2P downloads, as explained again from Xataka. How could Apple take advantage of the launch of its own NAS? There are interesting things that go through our minds, but also certain inconsistencies.

The reasons why an ‘Apple NAS’ could fit as a new accessory

As users get to work more with their iPads, the idea of ​​external and private storage from any device and anywhere makes sense. Having it on a NAS would represent the evolution of traditional external disks and would represent an alternative to the cloud where privacy is fully guaranteed and managed by us.

A NAS could be an excellent device to add to the HomeKit home automation platform, with all the automation possibilities that implies.

On a NAS you could do automatic local backups of all iOS, iPadOS and tvOS devices in a house. Maybe I can also make it from the Mac and represent an evolution of Time Machine.

The user interfaces and software with which NAS are managed are usually highly upgradeable, something that Apple could “revolutionize” through an application and / or transparent integration with its systems.

An interesting niche: our photos. Photo libraries can take up hundreds of GB, and Apple could sell storage and management solutions with a NAS. Imagine being able to access all the photographs of your life, even occupying more than 1 TB, from wherever you want. Imagine that when you take a photo with your iPhone, it goes to iCloud but iCloud intelligently manages your storage with that of a NAS.

Thanks to the advancement of wireless networks, Apple TVs of the future could very well become NAS.

The reasons why an ‘Apple NAS’ could never see the light

Apple already has a good business selling subscriptions to extra storage in iCloud, and a NAS could cannibalize the revenue from that business. In addition, the idea is that the home user gets used to having everything in the cloud.

One of the main reasons for installing and configuring a NAS is the unauthorized download of content through P2P clients. Apple would flatly refuse that, blocking the function and therefore favoring manufacturers that do allow it. Perhaps it is not a good business for those in Cupertino.

A NAS is something that (for the time being) is used by techies and semi-professionals, while Apple is focused on selling accessories to everyone to grow its revenue.

Apple has already sold local network storage solutions … and it should not have been very successful seeing that they stopped selling their Time Capsules and transferring HomeKit functions to third-party routers.

In short, I am one of those who believe that Apple must have at least studied the possibility of launching a NAS or something similar to a NAS shaped to the vision that its engineers have. But as Macs continue to cease to be the center of it all and the demand for storage accessible from everywhere grows, a hypothetical Apple NAS sparks interest (at least mine) as unlikely as it is or as much as it reduces to a “smart external hard drive”. The reasons for having it are as many as those for not launching it.

