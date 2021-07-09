Why Messi is one step away from achieving his first big success with Argentina

07/09/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

Is this the best Leo Messi that has been seen in the Argentina team? Former albiceleste players spoke with SPORT to analyze the great moment of the captain of Argentina in this Copa América in Brazil. The number ’10’ is the top scorer of the tournament, top assistant, has broken several records and is 90 minutes away from winning his first great title with the absolute albiceleste.

Lionel Messi’s feeling of belonging to the Argentina team was always the same. The Rosario always said that his greatest desire was to win a title with the shirt of his country and he has always shown it. It has been part of the albiceleste for 16 years and it has been a key piece in all the schools that it formed. But its validity at 34 is remarkable.

On three occasions he came very close to winning a title: in the America Cups from Chile and the United States in 2015 and 2016 respectively and at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. But fate, until now, denied him the chance to fulfill his dream. And the best player in the world is 90 minutes away from a new chance to lift the Copa América and break the curse of the 28-year-old Albiceleste without winning titles.

Leo always wants to be in the matches of his team. He has been isolated in the bubble with his team for 45 days. If the two games he played in the knockout stages before the tournament are counted, and the final that he will play on Saturday, Messi will have played more minutes than any other player on his team: there will be 9 games in 37 days.

The passage of time does not seem to affect him, and the debate in your country focuses on explaining the reasons for the great moment that the ’10’ is going through in its selection. Each game sees him very involved, the absolute leader of his team on and off the field, and with numbers that make him the best player in the tournament. Against Colombia he also played the entire second half with his ankle bloody from a brutal kick from Frank Fabra. But he never asked for the change, and completed the match by making a huge effort to help his team achieve the victory that gave him a pass to the final. He had his chance to score that crashed into Ospina’s post and did not miss in the penalty shoot-out. The captain plays and infects.

Their marks are crushing he was decisive in 80 percent of his team’s goals in the Copa América, he is the top scorer of the tournament with 5 goals and also the top assist with 6. And with yesterday’s penalty, he added 77 and is the top scorer in the history of the Argentine national team but also reached the mark of O’Rei Pelé and with one more goal he will become the soccer player with the most goals at the national team level in the history of South American football.

This is how ex-footballers interviewed by SPORT see the current moment:

Nery Pumpido, world champion in Mexico 86

“We all notice that Messi is much better, not only at a football level, which for me was always excellent in the national team, but also because develop the extraordinary. We see him involved in games, better within the group, with more decisions within the game. You are having a great time. Hopefully the Copa América can be won. A lot of merit can be partly supported by his teammates and the coach. “

Héctor Enrique, world champion in Mexico 86

“He is the same genius who is more participatory. The most important thing comes from the coaching staff: a necessary replacement was made and today Messi feels comfortable and a protagonist on and off the pitch. I see him in the middle of the pitch that plays good football, that they surrounded him well and not all balls have to go through him. Lo Celso breaks with dribbling, Paredes hits a ball, Di María or De Paul appear looser. The comparison with Maradona does not exist. I think Messi is a footballer, a genius who glimpses us when he has to play. “

Javier Saviola

“Leo is the best of all always. In this Copa América what we notice is that there is a union and all the teammates are for the work, helping him in the defensive and offensive part. He is the Leo that we expected in the national team. He is the way to go. so that he can shine and feel comfortable. He is enjoying himself, he is seen smiling. Regardless of how the Cup ends. “

Hernan Crespo

“I never saw Messi out of alignment. He never loses style. Not even at the end of matches do I see him run with exhaustion. When others are tired, he is fresh for the closing of the matches. He is gravitating, decisive and influential. He was never wanted. Losing a game with the national team. He wants to always play. He is a lost luck. He goes beyond what we see. He is in another dimension. In this Cup it is lit by maturity, by illusion and by rebellion. We are enjoying it, I enjoy it. Hopefully on Saturday the desired coronation arrives. It’s what we all dream of. “

Fernando Cavenaghi

“I see that the team has a performance that favors you. He feels good, protagonist and team player. As it happened in the boat. When you have the ball, the best plays are born. One example was the match with Ecuador: on Rodrigo De Paul’s first goal he put an extraordinary pass. I get the impression after all that he is enjoying himself more. What does not carry the responsibility that always had. At a football level it is surprising that he remains at that superlative level with his age. The collective speaks a lot of context: he is comfortable and calm, and those around him are in a great moment too. It is a very supportive team “.

Diego Milito

“I see very well Leo, very mature, in an extraordinary moment for experience and temperance. I see him enjoying the National Team, I see him as a leader. This is a fantastic time for him. It is the merit of the coaching staff to find the interpreters who lead them to play in this way. I see him enjoying himself. He has the leadership, the age, the years and the wisdom, which he puts at the service of the team. He does not have the speed of 20 years but he is a more complete player with more vision, more team play. The interpreters are very good too. “

Juan roman riquelme

“He looks like a boy who likes to play ball. While he’s on the court we are favorites. All I wanted was for him not to get hurt. Hopefully it can be given once and for all. It is true that Brazil has Neymar but we have the best in the world. “

Ariel ortega

“Hopefully Messi can win the Copa América, he deserves it. His moment in the national team is impressive. He supports everything he has done in 16 years. The level of each game in Barcelona and in the national team is impressive. The boys who see him learn to play football, the self-esteem he has, the hunger for glory. I have great admiration for him. I hope I win this Cup and the World Cup ”.

Marc lo Roffe, former psychologist from La Albiceleste

“Messi had moments in which he suffered more than he enjoyed the national team. His career in Barcelona was more peaceful. But in his country the comparison with Maradona suffered excessive pressure. And the coaches were not able to build a team for his exceptionality. Today he happens to the reverse: He is not quite happy in Barcelona and in the national team he found a refuge where there is a harmonious coexistence, a good work team, where the ball is not always at ’10’ and that gives him security and tranquility, and allows him to be one more, still being the best. Putting the touch of relaxation without having to do it all “.

Marc Crosa

“Messi’s physical conditions are not the same as a few years ago. Maybe by becoming a footballer with a better football reading, he ends up making his teammates better. We see a lot of assists. He exploits more the unchecked spaces of De Paul, Lautaro, Nico, who end up taking advantage of his vision of the game. He is becoming more of the assist player who activates the others, the one who throws the team on his back and tries to achieve individual imbalance. If you add to that the effectiveness in free kicks, I think we are seeing Messi who makes the best of his teammates“.