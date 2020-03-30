For Antonio Cassano, there is no picture between the two legends of Argentine football.

Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona. In any case, this is the opinion of Antonio Cassano. Asked in the columns of Corriere dello Sport, the former Italian striker explains why, according to him, the “Pulga” has surpassed the “Pibe de Oro”.

“Maradona has had something unprecedented for four or five years, but Messi has been doing these things for fifteen years,” said the former Real Madrid player. He has compiled 710 goals and 300 assists. When he plays, you start at 1-0. “

And the former international transalpine to conclude: “The‘ Maradonians ’must accept it: there was someone who ousted him. “A player who has not won the World Cup, but who has won the Golden Ball six times. Among others …