The name of Mercedes-Benz, one of the most famous automakers in the world, originates from the daughter of an Austrian businessman

It has been widely questioned why the company that created the cars in the world adopted the name of Mercedes, a name that until today has made it the only automaker to carry a female name.

According to the Motorpasion portal, the history dates back to 1900, when Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft decided to baptize one of his cars as Mercedes 35 PS. The decision to name him so was a gesture to Mercedes Jellinek, daughter of the Austrian businessman Emil Jellinek, a man in France who became the first dealer for Daimler and who also participated in races in Nice, the residence of the European aristocracy. This brought very good publicity to the nascent Mercedes Benz, name with which it was made official in 1926.

‘Mercedes’ was the name that Emil Jellinek and his wife Rachel Carmen Gogman -of Spanish origin- they gave their first-born. Emil was convinced that that Hispanic name brought him luck.

Why Benz?

Bertha Benz It is the name of the first woman who made a long-distance trip in the late 19th century, such as Mercedes Benz remembers every year on the occasion of Women’s Day.

For these reasons, the world-renowned luxury car manufacturing company proudly carries a feminine name and, to date, has made it the only and highly successful.

