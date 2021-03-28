Why men wore wigs and heels in the 17th century as a sign of virility and power

At the court of Louis XIV, men wore makeup, wigs, and heels to demonstrate virility and power among the nobility.

All the western empires they wanted a garden like Versailles in your backyard. Under Louis XIV in France, wearing wigs and heels was not a female issue. On the contrary, in the absolute monarch court these were the symbols of power and masculinity by excellence.

A symbolic question

Louis XIV, according to Hyacinthe Rigaud (1701) Photo: Getty Images

Although it is known that originally the custom wearing male heels started in Asia, as a support to guide horses when riding them, the practice very soon reached Europe as a ornament issue among those who belonged to the wealthier classes of France.

Upon reaching the high circles of the elite in power, high shoes were implicitly understood as a ground clearance for those who run the country. Literally, it was a way of demonstrating, through clothing, that the male nobles were in a level higher than the rest of the population.

For this reason, Louis XIV not only wore heels, but also wore wigs that demonstrated the might of his empire. In addition to raise Versailles, you should dress at the height of your palace: the more gimmicky and ornate the clothes, the better.

Wear the Baroque style in clothes

Representation of baroque fashion in the times of Louis XIV. Photo: Getty Images

In the 17th century, during the splendor of the Sun King’s rule, comfort in dressing mattered very little. The artistic style prevailing at the time was the Baroque, which is characterized by a fear of emptiness. Instead of seeking order and symmetry, this artistic movement brims with details, appealing to a aesthetic experience of the great, of the brimming with life, of the imperial.

The Baroque, therefore, imposes. Louis XIV wanted nothing else to represent himself and his empire: long skirts, clothes embroidered with gold, cherubs in every corner of his palace drawn by the most select artists of the time. So too, he and his court should dress in the most crowded ways possible.

The fashion reached its peak when the king drew up an edict so that only members of the court could specifically wear Red high heels. For the people, however, the high-heeled shoes they served very little: bumpy streets and endless physical labor hours didn’t allow the less well-off classes to indulge that kind of luxury.

Masculinity is subject to its historical context

Vintage illustration features the Dragon Fountain in the Palace of Versailles. Photo: Getty Images

The court of Versailles held in high esteem the fact that only noble men they could wear heels and wigs. Eventually, this parameter was extended to wealthy and powerful women as well. However, in France it was originally thought of as a fashion for men with high political ranks and elite purchasing power.

Today, the landscape has changed. Heels are prominently feminine items in the West. Although the drag culture has been in charge of break these stereotypes, under the premise that clothing has no gender, the contemporary masculinity he has a lot of work to do in this area. Louis XIV, however, didn’t seem to have a problem with it at all.

