Teams often limit the data they share if their drivers change teams

Sainz will leave McLaren at the end of this season heading to Ferrari

Working with a driver who will go to the end of the season to another team is not an easy situation. The team considers to what extent it must share information with it to avoid exposing itself too much to an opponent. However, Zak Brown explains why there is no point in hiding data from Carlos Sainz this year.

Sainz and Brown will start the campaign aware that the Spaniard will leave McLaren, heading to Ferrari, at the end of the season. In Formula 1, each year we always work towards the next and that is why when a driver changes teams, the house from which he leaves out the information that he shares with him in recent months.

However, McLaren CEO Zak Brown says this strategy makes no sense to Carlos, as he believes it would backfire for both the driver and Woking’s.

First argument: McLaren aims to sign a good 2020. They need it, especially after learning about the delicate economic situation they are in. For this, they know the best thing is that Carlos has all the information to his information to help them in this joint task. In addition, Brown highlights that the good relationship they have with Sainz also makes it impossible not to collaborate in this regard.

“We continue to race together in 2020, we want to succeed together in 2020. He is professional and we are,” Brown said in statements to Sky.

“If we start keeping information to ourselves, we will not succeed in 2020 together, so I think we are going to focus on 2020, to take advantage of it, I think that not sharing information is not productive“, has added.

In addition, Brown points out that, in reality, they are in the best situation so that Carlos’s goodbye is not an uncomfortable situation, because it must be remembered that FIA has frozen development of cars by 2021, so next season the car will be very similar to this year’s.

In this sense, Zak ensures that the honesty that characterizes Carlos It also makes you trust that there are no risks in sharing information with him.

“Our 2021 car is going to look like the 2020 car. If the 2021 car were a new car, we would be in the awkward position of sharing information about next year’s car, but the 2021 car will indeed be this car. year and I am not worried about Carlos’ honesty either “, said Brown to finish.

