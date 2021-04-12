Why McDonald’s is closing hundreds of restaurants located inside Walmart stores



McDonald’s doesn’t make much of a profit from the branches it does at Walmart.

Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP / Getty Images

McDonald’s is planning to close hundreds of its restaurants located inside Walmart stores in the US.. This, due to the slowness of sales, a trend that was accentuated by the pandemic.

The decades-long partnership between the largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest retailer has worn away for years.

During its prime, there were about 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants inside Walmart stores., but by 2020 there were only half of McDonald’s.

In July of last year, McDonald’s announced that it would close 200 restaurants in 2020 and that more than half of them were at Walmart locations. that presented a low volume of sales.

By the end of the summer, only 150 McDonald’s stores are expected to remain at Walmart.

McDonald’s has had good sales through its drive-thrus, more since the pandemic began, and Walmart does not offer this option.

Margins at Walmart’s McDonald’s have also suffered as customers sometimes brought more condiments, such as sachets of ketchup.

That’s why McDonald’s has largely stopped building new stores, rather than remodeling them.

Walmart, which has long relied on in-store restaurant rentals to improve its bottom line, said its stores would give restaurants more options for takeout.

“We have a great opportunity with our rental space business to help make our stores even more convenient and relevant to local communities. We are excited to continue to attract new business that makes sense for our customers and their changing needs, ”the company said in a statement, according to Fox Business.

In addition to restaurants, Walmart rents space to banks, hair salons and nail salons and clinics.

On the other hand, the supermarket chain is also in talks with Domino’s to add more locations to its 30 existing restaurants within Walmart stores.

However, the pizza chain had to convince the company that it would not harm the supermarket’s frozen pizza business.

