If there is a movie that calls us to travel back in time and watch it over and over again, that certainly is Return to the future (Back to the Future). The iconic 1985 film, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, is considered by many to be the epitome of perfection when it comes to commercial cinema, with many connoisseurs underlining the impeccable solidity of its script (and that Disney at the time did not want to do because it was considered incestuous). However, this seemingly unbeatable story could have a blunder … now its co-creator has explained.

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) had to divert the sexual interest that his teenage mother, Lorraine (Lea Thompson), feels for him, towards his future father. (Image: Universal Pictures)

The debate has arisen as a result of the challenge "5 Perfect Movies" on Twitter (where it has the hashtag #FivePerfectMovies), by which tweeters are called to publish the titles of five films that you consider impeccable. Filmmakers like Rian Johnson, Edgar Wright, James Gunn or Scott Derrickson have already participated in the challenge, and the discussion about what makes a movie perfect did not take long to ignite (things that happen in times of quarantine).

To clarify things, Gunn himself published a tweet with his definition in this regard:

What is a “Perfect Film”? For me, a perfect film can be different from a favorite film, or a great film. A perfect film is something that sings from start to finish with no obvious mistakes, whether they be aesthetic or structural. There are no logical lapses. #FivePerfectMovies – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

Back to the Future SEEMINGLY could be imperfect (why don’t Mom and Dad remember Marty?), But I would still argue it’s a perfect film because there are reasons why this could conceivably be the case (time protects itself from unraveling, etc) . Or maybe I’m in denial. Who knows.

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2020

Maybe they do remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to present day 1985, it could have been years since his parents would have perhaps originally noted the uncanny resemblance between their son and that kid from high school 20 years previous. #perfectmovie https://t.co/5S2q2rEtUU

– chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 22, 2020

Well, it seems that Pratt is right in his argument – at least according to the film's co-writer and co-producer, Bob Gale. And it is that The Hollywood Reporter contacted Gale to end the uncertainty – although his response ended up being more complex than that of the actor:

And you, can you think of five round titles that cannot be found fault? If you do not want to repeat, you can consult on Twitter the personal selections of James Gunn, J.K. Rowling, Leigh Whannell, Scott Derrickson, J.A. Bayona, Edgar Wright or Rian Johnson.