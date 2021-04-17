Why Maren Morris Emerged From 2020 Stronger Than Ever

Though, while her 22-date outing is on hold, her career didn’t miss a beat as her hit “The Bones” spent 19 weeks atop the country chart, setting a new record for a female artist. She was also named a triple winner at November’s CMA Awards winner at the 2020 ACM Awards, her five nominations yielding trophies for Song, Single and Female Vocalist of the Year, and she’s poised to gather up to six more at the April 18 Academy of Country Music Awards.

As for her forthcoming third album — her first without beloved producer and songwriter Busbee, who passed away in September 2019 — well, she’s sure to figure that out, too. “My tour was rescheduled to next year, so hopefully, we can at least do a few dates,” she shared with E! News in November. “Vaccine willing, I hope we can. I am just taking my time with album three. I am not in a rush. I just want to write and figure out what I want to say. There’s no deadline on album three, but hopefully we can tour next year a little bit. “

While she’s already written four tracks, her October release, “Better Than We Found It” presumably among them, “I really don’t know what my sound looks like from this day on,” she admitted to CBS ‘Mason. “I know the lyrics are country, but the rest is sort of up in the air.”