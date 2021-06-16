Why Many Bosses Favor “Presentism” Over Productivity

If the pandemic has taught us anything about work, it’s that we don’t need to spend long hours in an office to be productive. So why is presenteeism still so important?

It’s almost hard to imagine a time when people spent at least 40 hours a week in a physical office (and often even more to impress the boss).

But for the pre-pandemic workforce, this kind of “presenteeism” (physically sitting at your desk, showing dedication no matter how unproductive you are) was just another fact of office life.

Before the pandemic, survey data in the UK showed that 80% of workers said presenteeism existed at their workplace, and a quarter of those surveyed said it had worsened since the previous year.

But now, remote work has given bosses and workers a chance to finally reevaluate this entrenched presenteeism.

We have long known that presenteeism is problematic – it can cost a nation’s economy tens of billions of dollars when sick people crawl into the office and infect others.

Creates toxic environments that lead to overworkas people who work long hours put pressure on everyone else to do the same.

We know that what matters is productivity, not being chained to your desk or computer, and it’s a conversation we’ve had for years.

Yet despite this golden opportunity to ditch the practice amid a new world of work, the emphasis on presenteeism is alive and well.

Now, presenteeism has simply gone digital– People are working longer than ever, answering emails and messages at all hours of the day to show how ‘engaged’ they are.



. Being “present” during the pandemic means being always available, even after hours.

And, as bosses call for workers to return to the office, evidence is mounting that perhaps we haven’t moved the needle on presenteeism at all.

But, Why, despite what we know, is presenteeism still so much emphasized?

It is not simply that bosses are eager to control workers as they perform their duties.

Rather, it is subconscious biases that keep the practice intact, and unless we do a better job acknowledging its harm and establishing workplaces that discourage it, we are likely to be slaves to presenteeism forever.

Why bosses reward presenteeism

Clinging to a culture of presenteeism only favors those “who have time to come early and go late,” says Brandy Aven, associate professor of organizational theory, strategy, and entrepreneurship at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. United.

Aven also points out that this can unfairly favor some workers over others; those who are parents may have no choice but to leave early, for example.

However, as bad as presenteeism is, there are some indications that people who do not show up can be penalized.

For example, hard to believe now, telecommuting in general has been stigmatized as irresponsible and has hurt some workers in the past.

A 2019 investigation, for example, found that telecommuters at companies where remote work was unusual had slower wage growth.

These factors can alarm workers, many of whom have come to fear that a lack of physical presence in the office may hamper their success.



. Many employees fear that failing to “presentism” could harm them, and there are signs that their fear is well founded.

And the normalization of remote work in the midst of the pandemic has not necessarily changed this.

In 2020, researchers from the human resources software company ADP found that 54% of British workers felt compelled to physically go to the office at some point during the pandemic, especially those in their early and middle careers, despite the rise in flexible work.

Leigh Thompson, a professor of management and organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business, says there are two key psychological phenomena that fuel presenteeism.

The first is the “mere exposure effect”, which holds that the more a person is exposed to someone or something, the more they begin to develop an affinity for that person or thing.

“If I’ve seen one person 10 times for every time I’ve seen another, naturally I’m going to like them more,” Thompson explains.

If a particular worker makes himself more visible, he can naturally ingratiate himself with others just by being there, even if others do not know well or cannot identify what they like about that person who is present.

“You might think, ‘I like his smile, I like his attitude, he could be a good leader,'” says Thompson. And suddenly that person could get a raise or a promotion.

This bias exists alongside another psychological concept called “Halo effect”: associate positive impressions of someone with their real character.

“You start to think that the person who brings you coffee or asks you about your weekend seems like ‘a sweet boy,’ and then you take the mental step of assuming that they are also a productive worker,” says Thompson.

“Because you’re kind, I immediately jump to the conclusion that ‘this guy must be a hard worker too,’ even though you haven’t given me any evidence that you are.”

This can lead to promotions or other benefits for workers who attend in person.



. Presentism has its privileges.

Appearances

Ironically, despite the potential rewards of showing your face in the office, workers aren’t actually necessarily more productive when they spend that time face-to-face or work overtime.

Even so, workers feel the need to appearboth in person and now digitally, as managers don’t necessarily know that their workers are not accomplishing anything additional.

In fact, during the pandemic, the number of hours worked worldwide increased, not decreased.

In 2020, the average daily working hours increased by more than half an hour, on average. The idea is that if everyone else is online, I have to be too.

Many bosses alone they notice to the most visible people, so they assume that those are the most productive employees.

This is a relatively new problem. When the economy was more focused on manufacturing, it was easier to measure tangible results: this is built, this is not.

But “as we shift to a knowledge economy, it is much more difficult to actually measure production“Says Scott Sonenshein, professor of organizational behavior at Rice University’s Jones Graduate School of Business in Houston, Texas.

So instead of something measurable, managers tend to think that workers are producing while at their desks.

Workers know that managers visibly value this, so they fall into the trap of presenteeism, especially when they see their peers doing the same.

This is especially true in times of economic instability, such as the one we are experiencing now due to covid-19, when workers fear for the continuity of their jobs.

They work because want to show that they can resist stress and excel, in addition to being reliable.



Ironically, always being present at a job creates burnout and reduces productivity.

However, this ultimately backfires as the quality of workers’ output is affected as a result of this need to show itself.

In the UK, for example, 35 working days per worker per year are lost due to presenteeism, and some research also shows that productivity plummets after working more than 50 hours a week.

How to end presenteeism

Now, in an era in which work practices have undergone seismic transformations and provoked unprecedented scrutiny, there is an urgent need to reduce the emphasis on presenteeism, both physically and digitally.

But solving huge existential problems like burnout and presenteeism requires a big top-down review of what is valued in the workplace and why.

Sonenshein says that a good place to start is that workers, especially leaders, model healthier behavior.

Once you have finished working, go away. Disconnect. Workers left alone to act can pressure other workers to do the same, creating a vicious and toxic cycle.

That’s easier said than done, of course. This is why the impetus is also for managers to become more aware of why presenteeism occurs, learning about their own biases and about phenomena like mere exposure and halo effects.

Experts also advocate for better and clearer metrics that teams can use to measure productivity beyond “who leaves the office last” or “who responds to emails at dawn.”



. There is a need for better ways to measure labor productivity in the 21st century.

Thompson says a good place to start is to simply look at raw performance: “I think bosses and supervisors need to ask themselves, ‘This is what my team is going to work on next month or next quarter. What are my basic expectations and who goes beyond them?

However, the sad reality is that the foundations of presenteeism still exist in this new world of work.

“That is not sustainable. People are eventually going to burn; this has been a great struggle for people for the last 15 months, “says Sonenshein.

“It’s like an arms race to see who seems to be working the most“.

The fact that behavior has been transferred from physical desktops to digital ones shows how deeply rooted that is in our working life.

“You would expect that during a pandemic, there would be a change.” But, without a good look at our ingrained prejudices, transformation can be difficult.

“Unfortunately,” says Sonenshein, “I’m not sure things are really going to change.”

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.