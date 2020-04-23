Leagues and committees depend on Roland-Garros

In 2019, the Parisian Roland-Garros represented 260 million euros in turnover out of 325 million total annual budgets for the FFT. An essential product for the good health of tennis in France which has allowed, among other things, the Federation to generate a gross self-financing margin of 100 million euros last year. It is from this budget that the so precious “Global Federal Endowment” (23 million euros in 2019) comes, in other words the lung grant of the Regional Leagues. The “DFG” represents about 50% of their budget on average, and sometimes it even goes up to 65%. It is therefore inherent in their survival. Roland-Garros is all the more so. Within the Occitania League (90,000 licensees), it is just under 2 million euros out of a total budget of 4 million euros. If the white season is confirmed and the tournament can not take place, “the economic consequences for federal tennis can be heavy” according to a league leader who “will have to face big financial problems. We may be eventually forced to downsize if we can’t cope. ” For Lionel Ollinger, president of the Grand-Est League “if Roland-Garros takes place in 2020, this can avoid a break, anyway there will be consequences no matter what. tighten our belts in the leagues for a year, we will. “

For 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, all subsidy payments have been made to date. Positive point of the period on the financial level: the partial unemployment set up by the State will eventually allow the Leagues and departmental committees to save on their cash.

In case of cancellation, a bank loan is envisaged

The total cost of the renovations to the Roland-Garros stadium is 380 million euros. An envelope entirely financed by private funds: the equity of the FFT and a bank loan in the amount of 160 million euros. However, “If Roland-Garros does not take place 80% of products disappear and it is also a great shortfall for the financing of all French tennis”, explains Lionel Maltèse, member of the executive committee of the FFT in charge economic development. In high place in the Federation, many schemes are under study, the second revision of the annual budget is underway, and serenity is for the moment in order: “if there is no 2020 edition , thanks to the good management of these last decades, the federation is solid (15 million euros of surplus in 2019) .However, we will have to face possible decreases in income between now and the first quarter of 2021. For to meet these commitments, the Federation will take out a loan if necessary, already negotiated with our banking partners which will help the federation to pass this course “, specifies Hughes Cavallin, treasurer general of the FFT.

Glimmer of hope: if Roland-Garros does not take place in September, it will be a saving of 50 million euros in prize money. From 2021, the Parisian Grand Slam will evolve into its new final form since the renovation of the stadium will be completed. This will allow us to envisage revenue growth. By then you will probably have to do the round back.