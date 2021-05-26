Why Lukashenko Has Chosen To Become A Pirate Against Europe

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. (Photo: Sergei Grits / AP)

“If you want to test the character of a man, give him power,” said Abraham Lincoln. For Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, taking command of his country since 1994 has served to demonstrate a dictatorial, repressive, violent soul, that of the old dinosaur of the Soviet era who resists democracy and crushes dissent with tricks very serious. The latest, the hijacking of an Irish-flagged commercial plane, with a route between Greece and Lithuania, to intercept a critical journalist, Roman Protasevich.

The response against its act of “state terrorism” and “piracy”, as the European Union describes it, has been immediate: a hitherto unknown package of sanctions, with which Brussels tries to prevent the recurrence of new incidents and to force Minks to loosen his pressure on dissent that demands the end of the Lukashenko era. If the response has been so severe – and not even counting the reprisals to come from the US, announced by Joe Biden – why has this step been the dictator? What has led you to turn Europe on like this?

“We are facing a combination of elements, but the first one, which permeates everything, is its own growing megalomania. It is a twist on the excesses that it has been committing for decades. Risky, but in that line. Europe [que no reconoce su victoria en las pasadas elecciones de agosto] he is his enemy and he likes to provoke him ”, says Matthias Poelmans, a Belgian specialist in the European Union.

In his opinion, this framework is essential to read every decision of the last dictator in Europe. “Like most autocrats, he is convinced that he can violate the law with impunity, without consequences or not too serious. He knows there are nor …

