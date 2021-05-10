Why Long-Term Canned Drinking Raises Your Risk for Alzheimer’s and Dementia, New Study Finds



Gradually the systematic consumption of aluminum is associated with neurodegenerative diseases and forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s.

In general everything edible product that comes in a can, it will never be the best option for our health. Not in vain the current health and nutrition trend invites us to follow a natural and comprehensive plant-based diet, to live better and prevent diseases. It is also the best measure to take care of the environment. The truth is that today consumption of processed and canned foods is still incredibly high Worst? Its excessive consumption is directly related to an increased risk of suffering from chronic diseases. Based on this, recently much has been said about the harmful effects of antiperspirants that contain aluminum from cans, which have been proven to be very dangerous to long-term brain health.

In recent months, the increase in diseases related to the brain and cognitive functioning, has gone to discharge. Based on this, every day more people are interested in discovering new treatment alternatives, supplements and habits, to reduce the development of certain types of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Although there are great dietary and natural remedy recommendations, it is also important to talk about those habits that are best to avoid. Such is the specific case of high consumption of canned beverages.

A new study comes to reinforce all the findings about the devastating consequences of aluminum, which we inevitably consume when we drink from a can. The main and most worrying is that it can to provoke a severe long-term impairment of cognitive function. This is suggested by this research work that was published last month, the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and which was carried out by four renowned scientists in England. The main objective of the study was to understand how exposure to aluminum could affect people’s genetic predisposition to diseases related to dementia, such as Alzheimer’s. As a background, the group of researchers had prior knowledge of previous studies that had concluded that the aluminum found in everyday products, such as deodorants, it is associated with neurodegenerative diseases and forms of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s.

The study was based on examining the presence of aluminum in the brains of donors with a family history of Alzheimer’s. Upon analysis, the researchers found that aluminum was present in the same areas of the brain as the protein tangles that appear in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. As an aside, it is worth mentioning that neurofibrillary tangles are an abnormal conglomeration of proteins composed of small interlaced fibrils within neurons and that occur in cases of Alzheimer’s disease. Among the most relevant findings of the study, it was found that aluminum itself could play a role in the formation of tangles and plaques that precede the onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, a fascinating discovery emerged from the study and that is that aluminum may not exactly be the culprit in causing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. One possible reason for the effect of aluminum on dementia may be that, with age, our kidneys become less able to filter aluminum from our bodies when we consume it. This could lead to the accumulation of aluminum in the brain. Surprised?

Finally, whatever the reason and taking into account the growing consumption of canned soft drinks, this study comes as a clear invitation to avoid its consumption and think twice before about the packaging of our drinks.

In addition, we cannot forget the serious alterations that a constant consumption of soft drinks in the diet causes to health. It is considered one of the main daily habits that shortens life expectancy, finally we cannot forget that soft drinks are packed with toxic chemicals, sugar, and empty calories. Its excessive intake is the most lethal enemy for health, affect the cardiovascular system, increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, reduce fertility, affect cognitive health, mood and make us addicted to sugar More reasons to forget them completely!

